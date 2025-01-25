Close
ASU’s Alston Mason hits logo 3 to end electric first half vs. No. 3 Iowa State

Jan 25, 2025, 1:17 PM | Updated: 4:57 pm

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State point guard Alston Mason drilled a logo 3-pointer and center Shawn Phillips Jr. swatted an Iowa State buzzer-beater to end a high-octane first half at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.

The Sun Devils went into the break leading the No. 3 Cyclones 40-33 in front of a raucous, near sellout crowd on upset alert.

The Cyclones pulled out the win with a 19-3 run to end the game and an otherwise valiant effort for the underdog Sun Devils.

ASU football players attended the game with the Big 12 championship trophy, which the Sun Devils captured against the Cyclones last month. The football team was honored at midcourt during halftime.

Bobby Hurley’s squad jumped ahead 5-0, shutting out the 11th-best scoring offense in the nation through nearly the first four minutes of the game. The two sides went back and forth, as ASU’s seven-point halftime lead was the widest margin of the half.

Curtis Jones was on fire for Iowa State with 18 points at halftime, but the rest of the team shot 4-for-11 from the field.

Jayden Quaintance led ASU with nine points in 10 minutes, and fellow freshman Joson Sanon returned from injury to provide five points in the half, including a tough transition floater after contact.

Quaintance fouled out with nine points, while Sanon finished with eight.

ASU entered Saturday coming off a ranked win over No. 23 West Virginia, which stopped a four-game skid.

