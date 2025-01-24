On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss if Arizona State men’s basketball can upset No. 3 Iowa State Saturday.

The Sun Devils enter the matchup 11-7 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12. They are coming off a 65-57 Quad 1 win at No. 23 West Virginia on Tuesday.

The Cyclones come into the game 16-2 overall overall and 6-1 in the Big 12. Their only losses this season are to West Virginia on Jan. 18 and Auburn, the team currently No. 1 in the AP top-25, on Nov. 25.

ASU freshman Jayden Quaintance has come on strong recently. The 17-year-old has put up back-to-back double-doubles. He had 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Mountaineers and 15 points and 14 boards at Cincinnati last Saturday.

Quaintance has continued to be a shot blocking monster with at least two blocks in his last four games. He is tied for second in the nation with 3.2 blocks per game.