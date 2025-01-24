Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ASU BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Can Arizona State upset No. 3 Iowa State?

Jan 24, 2025, 1:44 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discuss if Arizona State men’s basketball can upset No. 3 Iowa State Saturday.

The Sun Devils enter the matchup 11-7 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12. They are coming off a 65-57 Quad 1 win at No. 23 West Virginia on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The Cyclones come into the game 16-2 overall overall and 6-1 in the Big 12. Their only losses this season are to West Virginia on Jan. 18 and Auburn, the team currently No. 1 in the AP top-25, on Nov. 25.

ASU freshman Jayden Quaintance has come on strong recently. The 17-year-old has put up back-to-back double-doubles. He had 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Mountaineers and 15 points and 14 boards at Cincinnati last Saturday.

Quaintance has continued to be a shot blocking monster with at least two blocks in his last four games. He is tied for second in the nation with 3.2 blocks per game.

ASU Basketball

ASU guard Joson Sanon...

Kevin Zimmerman

Joson Sanon expects to be green-lighted for ASU return vs. No. 3 Iowa State

Arizona State freshman Joson Sanon is expected to play Saturday as the men's basketball team hosts the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones.

10 hours ago

Arizona State Guard BJ Freeman vs. GCU....

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Can Arizona State upset No. 3 Iowa State?

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys discuss if Arizona State men's basketball can upset No. 3 Iowa State.

11 hours ago

ASU C Jayden Quaintance...

Damon Allred

ASU defense silences No. 23 West Virginia for key stretches of road win

ASU's defense held No. 23 West Virginia without a bucket for the first seven minutes of the second half and withstood a late surge for its first true road win.

3 days ago

Arizona State Guard BJ Freeman vs. GCU....

Brandon Cadiz

ASU basketball: BJ Freeman expected to play at No. 23 West Virginia

Senior guard BJ Freeman is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against West Virginia with a bone bruise in his right knee.

3 days ago

ASU lost to Cincinnati...

Damon Allred

Scoring droughts again plague ASU in loss at Cincinnati

ASU's tendency to go several minutes at a time without a basket again proved to be a venomous bite, as it fell at Cincinnati on Saturday.

6 days ago

Bobby Hurley claps during a game...

Kevin Zimmerman

2025 recruit Kash Polk commits to Arizona State basketball

Arizona State landed a commitment from 2025 power forward recruit Kash Polk on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports.

9 days ago

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Can Arizona State upset No. 3 Iowa State?