ASU FOOTBALL

Cam Skattebo reportedly skipping out on Senior Bowl to focus on combine preparations

Jan 27, 2025, 5:06 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona State standout Cam Skattebo was a late scratch for the Senior Bowl for which he had accepted an invite, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reported on Monday.

Instead of playing in the Mobile, Alabama showcase in front of scouts and general managers, the running back elected to focus on preparations for the NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from Feb. 27 through March 2, Brugler later added.

Skattebo was the only Sun Devil slated to participate in the event after accepting an invite this past December.

Cam Skattebo not the only Arizona tie to Senior Bowl

Arizona Wildcats offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea is also in Mobile and expected to participate. His official measurements were posted on Monday.

Second-year Arizona Cardinals staffer Blaine Gautier, who has been the team’s Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship coach, will serve as a quarterbacks coach working with prospects such as Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama).

The Senior Bowl will kick off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. MST on the NFL Network, which will also have coverage of the practices Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

Another former ASU difference maker, nickel Shamari Simmons, has stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl practices ahead of that showcase’s Thursday night kickoff at 6 p.m., also on NFL Network.

The 2025 NFL Draft starts with the first round on April 24 and runs through the following two days for seven rounds worth of selections. The Cardinals are slated to make their first pick at No. 16 overall in the first.

Cam Skattebo reportedly skipping out on Senior Bowl to focus on combine preparations