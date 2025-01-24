Sam Leavitt headlines the list as the top college football quarterback entering 2025, according to On3’s ranking of the top 25 college quarterbacks. The rankings were released on Thursday morning and take into account past production and potential for 2025.

Leavitt manned the Sun Devils to a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed and an 11-3 regular-season record.

Leavitt’s top ranking is noteworthy as the transfer from Michigan State threw for 2,885 yards with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions in his first season as a starter for ASU. Leavitt also ran for 443 yards and five touchdowns on 110 carries.

Noteworthy numbers for ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt in 2024



11th in total QBR at 81.6

His 88.7 QB grade for the season was eighth-best among all FBS freshman quarterbacks in the PFF era since 2015 (minimum of 400 snaps played)

Leavitt was tied for second in the FBS with three turnover-worthy throws, according to PFF, and his 1.0 turnover-worthy throw percentage was second (minimum 200 dropbacks)

First quarterback at ASU to post three consecutive games with three touchdown passes and no interceptions since Jayden Daniels

Right behind Leavitt in the rankings is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who led his team to the semifinals in the College Football Playoffs. Allar threw for 3,327 yards and completing 66.5% of his passes. Allar had 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he also ran for 302 yards and six touchdowns.

Closing out the top three quarterbacks is Florida’s DJ Lagway, who played in 12 games and started in seven. Lagway threw for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Despite Leavitt’s top ranking for quarterbacks, he is currently tied for 14th in Heisman odds for the 2025 season at +3300, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

ASU will return top receiver Jordyn Tyson has already surrounded Leavitt with transfer help from the wide receiver and running back positions with wide receiver transfers Jalen Moss from Fresno State and Noble Johnson from Clemson. Running back Kanye Udoh from Army is set to compete for the starting spot with the departure of Cam Skattebo.

Leavitt has bought in to Kenny Dillingham’s vision and has been an example of leadership for his teammates both on and off the field this past season.

Leavitt announced he would return to ASU earlier this month in a post on X.