Senior guard BJ Freeman is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against West Virginia with a bone bruise in his right knee, ASU men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley said. Amier Ali and Trevor Best could see extended minutes if Freeman can’t go.

“BJ Freeman landed awkwardly and was landed on by a Cincinnati player, certainly not intentional,” Hurley said Tuesday on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “We’ll see what he looks like at shootaround tonight.”

If Freeman is a no-go, ASU would be without its two leading scorers. The Sun Devils are already without their second leading scorer, Joson Sanon, who has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

ASU leading scorer BJ Freeman landed awkwardly on his right knee and is down on the floor grimacing in pain.@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/cn3Sfm5Mmg — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) January 18, 2025

Freeman landed awkwardly after colliding with Cincinnati forward Aziz Bandaogo on a layup attempt in the second half of Saturday’s 67-60 loss at Cincinnati. Freeman was able to stay in the game and finished with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, with two 3-pointers and six rebounds in 37 minutes.

Freeman this season is averaging 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 17 games played.

Hurley said Ali is “most likely” a starter if Freeman sits.

“Would love to get him going. He’s a guy we believe in,” Hurley said. “It just hasn’t come all together for him yet. And so he would get the look. Trevor Best … is kinda sooner than I wanted to try to give him a crack at it … He looks pretty good at practice and he’s starting to pick some things up, so he would have an opportunity to play tonight if BJ isn’t able to go.”

Ali, a freshman guard, has only seen 12.7 minutes a game this season but has played in every single game for the Sun Devils.

Ali’s best scoring performance came against Santa Clara on Nov. 8, when he scored 13 points on 4-of-6 field goals, all coming from the 3-point line.

Best joined the Sun Devils this month after graduating from Word of God Christian Academy, the same high school as his teammate Jayden Quaintance. Best played in 16 games with World of God Christian Academy, averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 18 minutes.

ASU will tip off against WVU on Tuesday night in Morgantown at 7 p.m. before it returns back to Tempe for a Saturday matchup against Iowa State at 12 p.m.