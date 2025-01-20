Cardinals’ youth movement could really pay off in 2025

The Arizona Cardinals have made a concerted effort to develop their young players picked up through the NFL Draft and free agency since 2023.

Young guns have found their way into the rotation or even the starting lineup, filling holes left behind due to injury or poor play.

Now ahead of a big 2025 for the franchise, some of that youth will undoubtedly be leaned on even if general manager Monti Ossenfort makes a couple of big swings this free agency.

A look at the young players (two years of service or fewer) Cardinals fans should be excited about heading into the offseason:

The ascension is real

Garrett Williams’ NFL path was far from the smoothest coming off a torn ACL in college. But ever since he made his return to the football field in Week 7 of his rookie season, the nickel cornerback has been an asset.

Since getting his feet wet against Seattle in 2023, Williams has started 17 of 25 games as pro, registering three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 81 tackles.

But it was this past season that Williams really took a step. Pro Football Focus ranking Williams sixth among NFL cornerbacks last season — ahead of Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Christian Gonzalez — was further proof of that.

Despite the added publicity, though, Williams knows he’s got plenty more to accomplish.

“Definitely my slot coverage, I want to just keep getting more consistent at that,” Williams said during locker cleanout. “I feel like there were a couple games where it was a little inconsistent. Really more of a consistency thing, because I feel like I know it. Now, it’s a matter of doing it every game, every snap. Even in practice, too.”

The game slowed down for Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams in Year 2, allowing him to play more like himself. With that being said, the CB still feels like he missed so many plays but is looking forward to where he can end up after a strong 2024.

“I think the game has kinda slowed down for me a little bit this year,” he added. “I give a lot of credit to my coaches and to my teammates and just helping with all the questions I have and things like that. It allowed me to play like myself. I always felt like I could play at a really high level and then just being healthy and playing 16 out of 17 games goes a long way in terms of me being able to do what I want to do.”

Helping round out the room

Williams deserves his flowers for an impressive sophomore year.

He’s not the only young corner who took a step in 2024, though.

Coming over as an undrafted rookie free agent, Starling Thomas V has turned from depth piece to starter.

In 17 games played (15 starts), Thomas recorded 47 tackles, six passes defensed and a forced fumble.

From how he started out, Thomas has come a long way in a short time.

Even if the Cardinals bring in added talent at the position, Thomas should still get his fair share of reps.

As for 2024 second-rounder Max Melton, the rookie looked much more comfortable as the season progressed. Earning a pair of starts the final two weeks of the year also shows Arizona is liking the progression he’s making. His five passes defensed and 51 tackles are good starting points.

If he, Thomas and Williams can continue on their upward trends, the cornerbacks room could be one of the more exciting position groups on the team moving forward.

Down in the trenches

Darius Robinson didn’t have a normal rookie year by any means. Much like Williams, Robinson was forced to hit the grass midway through the season due to injury — in addition to the passing of his mother.

But what the rookie put on tape in his abbreviated six-game season is at the very least promising.

In six games, Robinson registered one sack and three quarterback pressures in 19 pass rush attempts. He made three stops in the run game and added two tackles for loss.

“Getting better every week. He missed a lot of football and I think every week, he’s gotten better and better — kind of like you would see a rookie at the beginning of the year,” defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc said ahead of the season finale. “Unfortunately, his beginning of the year started a lot later but getting better. Getting better playing the run, he’s getting in better shape and I think he’s going to develop into a pretty good pass rusher eventually.

“For a D-lineman to go against 320-pounders every day, that’s pretty tough for a young, inexperienced player to go against veteran O-lineman,” LeBlanc added. “In this league, every O-line is good. It’s a little tough for him but he’s handled it well.”

The No. 27 overall pick is going to be just fine, especially after a full offseason of nothing but Cardinals tape to dive into.

“Just get better, build my body back up and get fully healthy both mentally and physically,” Robinson said. “Just grow and just learn from the tape and these six weeks and keep getting better. But I’m proud of myself and excited for the next opportunity coming up.”

Right alongside Robinson in the young-DLs-to-watch group is Dante Stills.

The 2023 sixth-rounder went from depth piece to starter this season, helping lead the charge in the 10 of his 16 games played in Year 2.

Those extra snaps translated to 4.5 sacks, 22 quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss.

Only Zaven Collins (five) had more sacks than Stills among Arizona defenders.

The Cardinals need to add more talent to the defensive line room this offseason. But even under that thinking, Stills has done enough to remain a part of the rotation.

On the other side of the trenches you’ll find guard Isaiah Adams.

The 2024 third-rounder out of Illinois found himself in a starting role the final five games of the year. He played every available offensive snap during that span.

With Will Hernandez coming off a season-ending knee injury and heading for free agency, Adams should be in the running to start full-time in Year 2, especially given his abilities in the run-blocking department.

The givens

I’m going to keep this one short and sweet.

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t have the receiving yards, catches or chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray that many envisioned for Year 1.

And that’s OK!

The wideout still managed to snag eight touchdowns in an otherwise rocky rookie year.

Give him a full offseason to figure things out with Murray and improvement should (hopefully) be noticeable.

And then you have starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

After successfully making the switch from right to left tackle this year, the 2023 first-rounder has solidified himself as a cornerstone of the offensive line moving forward.

He had some growing pains in Year 2 with a stretch of holding calls and wasn’t able to finish the season due to injury, but all in all, it was a big year for the Buckeye.

All signs point to Johnson being ready for offseason work, another positive heading into 2025.

On top of his abilities on the field, Johnson is also growing into a bigger leadership role within the locker room.

Jumping for joy

The Cardinals have two legit safeties in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

That didn’t stop the franchise from bringing in a Baker 2.0 in Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson, though.

Making the most of the 24% of available defensive reps that came his way, Rabbit flashed behind five passes defensed, a forced fumble and three tackles for loss.

His hard-nose mentality was on display early on, especially when taking over for the injured Thompson this year.

Rabbit’s rookie year could make Thompson expendable this year, too.

With a post-June 1 release of Thompson, the Cardinals would save just over $10 million in cap space with a dead money hit of $3.5 million.

Thompson has been sturdy for the Cardinals since he came to town in 2019 as a supplemental draft pick. He’s helped form a one-two punch alongside Baker. But with the veteran recently extended and a younger safety moving up the ranks, seeing Arizona move on from Thompson wouldn’t be the most shocking development.

