Arizona Cardinals veteran safety Budda Baker was named an Associated Press NFL Second Team All-Pro on Friday.

The Pro Bowler is coming off arguably his best season behind a career high 164 tackles, two sacks, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and three QB hits across 17 starts.

It was a promising second season for the safety under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who was much more creative in utilizing the safety within the scheme.

That paired with his illustrious NFL career and impact in the locker room were major factors in the team re-upping with the safety on a two-year contract extension this past season.

The deal keeps the safety in town through 2027.

Joining the vet as then other second-team safety is Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton.

Budda Baker only a second teamer?!

The two safeties that landed ahead of the Arizona defensive back for first-team honors were Detroit’s Kerby Joseph and Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney.

Joseph was on one this year, snagging nine interceptions to go along with 12 passes defensed and 83 tackles. McKinney was right there with him behind eight picks, 11 passes defensed and 88 tackles.

The duo was clearly deserving of the honors.

Trey McBride snubbed?

While one Arizona Pro Bowler cracked one of the All-Pro teams, the same can’t be said for the other.

Despite putting together a career year that included 1,146 yards and two receiving touchdowns on 111 catches in 16 starts, tight end Trey McBride did not find his name on any of the two teams.

The two big reasons why?

– Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers

– San Francisco’s George Kittle

Bowers edged McBride in receptions (111), receiving yards (1,194) and touchdowns (five) as a rookie.

And despite McBride outpacing Kittle in catches (78) and receiving yards (1,106), the 49er blew the Cardinal out of the water in scores (eight).

Still, a case can be made for the third-year pro, who was easily one of the most consistent parts of Arizona’s offense.

NFL All-Pro teams

A full look at All-Pro squads:

First Team

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas

Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit

Left tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City

Linebackers: Zack Baun, Philadelphia; Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Derek Stingley Jr., Houston

Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Detroit; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

Placekicker: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas

Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

Second team

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo

Running back: Derrick Henry, Baltimore

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide receivers: Terry McLaurin, Washington; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia

Left tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Edge rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Nik Bonitto, Denver; Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota

Interior linemen: Zach Allen, Denver; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia

Linebackers: Frankie Luvu, Washington; Bobby Wagner, Washington; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City; Christian Gonzalez, New England

Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Budda Baker, Arizona

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville

Kick returner: Austin Ekeler, Washington

Punt returner: Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

How are the teams decided?

AP uses a national panel of 50 media members to put together the two teams.

