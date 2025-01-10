Cardinals S Budda Baker earns AP All-Pro honors, Trey McBride left off
Jan 10, 2025, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:19 am
Arizona Cardinals veteran safety Budda Baker was named an Associated Press NFL Second Team All-Pro on Friday.
The Pro Bowler is coming off arguably his best season behind a career high 164 tackles, two sacks, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and three QB hits across 17 starts.
It was a promising second season for the safety under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who was much more creative in utilizing the safety within the scheme.
That paired with his illustrious NFL career and impact in the locker room were major factors in the team re-upping with the safety on a two-year contract extension this past season.
The deal keeps the safety in town through 2027.
Joining the vet as then other second-team safety is Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton.
Budda Baker only a second teamer?!
The two safeties that landed ahead of the Arizona defensive back for first-team honors were Detroit’s Kerby Joseph and Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney.
Joseph was on one this year, snagging nine interceptions to go along with 12 passes defensed and 83 tackles. McKinney was right there with him behind eight picks, 11 passes defensed and 88 tackles.
The duo was clearly deserving of the honors.
Trey McBride snubbed?
While one Arizona Pro Bowler cracked one of the All-Pro teams, the same can’t be said for the other.
Despite putting together a career year that included 1,146 yards and two receiving touchdowns on 111 catches in 16 starts, tight end Trey McBride did not find his name on any of the two teams.
The two big reasons why?
– Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers
– San Francisco’s George Kittle
Bowers edged McBride in receptions (111), receiving yards (1,194) and touchdowns (five) as a rookie.
And despite McBride outpacing Kittle in catches (78) and receiving yards (1,106), the 49er blew the Cardinal out of the water in scores (eight).
Still, a case can be made for the third-year pro, who was easily one of the most consistent parts of Arizona’s offense.
“Monti (Ossenfort) better make him the highest paid.”
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker talks fellow Pro Bowler and TE Trey McBride. pic.twitter.com/bauXjtpaJ3
— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) January 2, 2025
NFL All-Pro teams
A full look at All-Pro squads:
First Team
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas
Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Left tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City
Linebackers: Zack Baun, Philadelphia; Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore
Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Derek Stingley Jr., Houston
Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore
Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Detroit; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
Placekicker: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick returner: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
Punt returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver
Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Second team
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo
Running back: Derrick Henry, Baltimore
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide receivers: Terry McLaurin, Washington; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia
Left tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Edge rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Nik Bonitto, Denver; Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota
Interior linemen: Zach Allen, Denver; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia
Linebackers: Frankie Luvu, Washington; Bobby Wagner, Washington; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City; Christian Gonzalez, New England
Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Budda Baker, Arizona
Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville
Kick returner: Austin Ekeler, Washington
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
How are the teams decided?
AP uses a national panel of 50 media members to put together the two teams.