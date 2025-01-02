Close
Trey McBride makes his 1st Pro Bowl, Budda Baker selected to 7th

Jan 2, 2025, 7:21 AM | Updated: 12:45 pm

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Two Arizona Cardinals have been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, and three others were picked as alternates on Thursday. Tight end Trey McBride was named to his first Pro Bowl, while safety Budda Baker has made his seventh.

Kick return man DeeJay Dallas, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and kicker Chad Ryland were picked as alternates.

For Baker, who was recently extended by Arizona, it’s his sixth invite as a safety after making the game as a special teamer his rookie season.

The veteran is one of five players in team history who have earned at least seven Pro Bowl invites, joining receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11), cornerback Patrick Peterson (eight), safety Larry Wilson (eight) and corner Roger Wehrli (seven).

Baker enters the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with 155 tackles, a career-high, as well as two sacks, five passes defensed and 11.5 stuffs.

McBride, a third-year pro, has set career highs with 104 receptions on 136 targets with 1,081 yards and a touchdown.

2025 NFC Pro Bowl roster

Offense

Quarterback (3):

  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
  • Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
  • Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Running back (3):

  • Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
  • Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Fullback (1):

  • Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver (4):

  • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
  • CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
  • Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end (2):

  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
  • Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackle (3):

  • Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
  • Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard (3):

  • Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
  • Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center (2):

  • Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
  • Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Defense

Defensive end (3):

  • Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
  • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
  • Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Interior linemen (3):

  • Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
  • Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Outside linebacker (3):

  • Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings
  • Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings
  • Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

  • Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
  • Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback (4):

  • Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears
  • Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings
  • Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
  • Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety (1):

  • Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Strong safety (2):

  • Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
  • Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

  • Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter (1):

  • Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

Placekicker (1):

  • Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Return specialist (1):

  • KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special teamer (1):

  • KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons

