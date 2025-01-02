Two Arizona Cardinals have been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, and three others were picked as alternates on Thursday. Tight end Trey McBride was named to his first Pro Bowl, while safety Budda Baker has made his seventh.

Kick return man DeeJay Dallas, left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and kicker Chad Ryland were picked as alternates.

For Baker, who was recently extended by Arizona, it’s his sixth invite as a safety after making the game as a special teamer his rookie season.

The veteran is one of five players in team history who have earned at least seven Pro Bowl invites, joining receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11), cornerback Patrick Peterson (eight), safety Larry Wilson (eight) and corner Roger Wehrli (seven).

Baker enters the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with 155 tackles, a career-high, as well as two sacks, five passes defensed and 11.5 stuffs.

McBride, a third-year pro, has set career highs with 104 receptions on 136 targets with 1,081 yards and a touchdown.

2025 NFC Pro Bowl roster

Offense

Quarterback (3):

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Running back (3):

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Fullback (1):

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver (4):

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end (2):

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackle (3):

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard (3):

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center (2):

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles NFC Defense Defensive end (3): Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers Interior linemen (3): Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside linebacker (3): Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings

Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams Inside/middle linebacker (2): Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback (4): Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears

Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks Free safety (1): Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers Strong safety (2):

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions Special teams Long snapper (1): Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings Punter (1): Jack Fox, Detroit Lions Placekicker (1): Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys Return specialist (1): KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys Special teamer (1): KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons

