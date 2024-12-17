Close
Cardinals, Budda Baker agree on 3-year contract extension

Dec 17, 2024, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:13 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals and veteran safety Budda Baker have agreed on a three-year contract extension.

The deal keeps Baker under contract through 2027.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the extension is worth $54 million with $30 million of that guaranteed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that the yearly average of $18 million is the largest third contract for a safety in NFL history.

This is Baker’s second contract extension with the franchise after signing his previous one (four years, $59 million) in 2020.

There were also the added bonuses and incentives Baker received in 2023 after a reported contract dispute with the new regime.

Baker is in the middle of a career year, having already registered 142 tackles to go along with two sacks, three passes defensed and two quarterback hits.

This marks his fifth season with at least 100 tackles, the most among active defensive backs.

Baker was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, making six Pro Bowls during his career.

On top of his play on the field, Baker has also been a main figurehead within the locker room. His five captaincies over the years is further proof of that.

Budda Baker the latest Cardinal to earn extension

Baker is the most recent Cardinal to earn an extension.

He joins running back James Conner, pass rusher Zaven Collins and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt as players who have inked new deals under the new regime in 2024.

