Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals gave Budda Baker raise before training camp

Jul 27, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:22 am

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals safety...

Budda Baker reportedly earned a raise before 2023 training camp. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals have yet to extend Budda Baker’s contract beyond the already non-guaranteed 2024 season, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team did show appreciation to the safety by giving him a raise before his appearance as training camp started Wednesday.

Baker received $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for this coming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, Rapoport reported on Thursday.

In April, it was reported that Baker gave the Cardinals two options: Give him a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety or trade him.

Baker didn’t stay quiet for long following the reports, taking to social media to thank the Cardinals fanbase.

RELATED STORIES

This all transpired a day after it was discovered that Baker had scrubbed “AZ” from his social media in addition to posting other cryptic tweets and Instagram stories referencing a potential divide between he and the Cardinals.

Despite the dispute for a new deal and not appearing at any of the voluntary organized team activities this offseason, Baker still maintained that he would be present when he needed to be — and he followed through.

Selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the safety has turned heads in the desert behind 650 total tackles, seven interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 32 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits across 93 games played.

Far and away the heart and soul of the defense — as made even more evident in Arizona’s season on HBO’s Hard Knocks — the safety has appeared in five Pro Bowls (2017, 2019-23) and was named an All-Pro (2017, 2020-21) three times.

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals safety...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals S Budda Baker comes 73rd in NFL players’ top 100 for 2023

Budda Baker is still held in high regard around the NFL. It's why he's such an important figure as Arizona Cardinals training camp begins.

14 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals focused on mastering basics of foundation as training camp begins

Expectations are low for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the season. That doesn't mean, however, that accountability takes a back seat.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals taking day-by-day approach with Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz

Two of the Cardinals' biggest pieces of the offense started training camp on the PUP list. Arizona, however, is optimistic where they're at.

14 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals, Michael Bidwill must work to regain the respect of the Valley

The Arizona Cardinals are not under pressure to win football games in 2023. Their mission goes much deeper than that. 

2 days ago

The United States team celebrates a win against Wales during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off socc...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona Cardinal partners send supportive letters to USWNT stars

A couple of the Cardinals are showing off their writing as they write to their favorite ladies as they compete for the Women's World Cup.

2 days ago

Budda Baker at training camp...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker expected to participate ‘100%’ as training camp begins

He may still be without a new contract extension, but that isn't keeping safety Budda Baker away from the Arizona Cardinals practice field.

2 days ago

Report: Cardinals gave Budda Baker raise before training camp