ARIZONA CARDINALS

Marvin Harrison Jr. announces his Cardinals jersey number

May 8, 2024, 10:59 AM | Updated: 1:33 pm

Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. announces on his social media he will be wearing...

Marvin Harrison Jr. announces jersey number with the Cardinals (Marvin Harrison Jr. Instagram)

(Marvin Harrison Jr. Instagram)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Cardinals rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. announced on his Instagram story Tuesday that he will be wearing No. 18 for the team.

The number was previously worn by Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari. Harrison wore No. 18 during his college days at Ohio State.

No. 18 was also the number Ojulari had in college during his time at LSU. Ojulari’s new number and the details of how Harrison got the number from him have yet to be revealed.

While Harrison has announced his number, fans will have to wait to buy his jersey as he has yet to sign his NFLPA licensing agreement that would allow for Harrison’s merchandise to be sold.

Teammate and fellow first-round pick Darius Robinson also announced on social media that he will be wearing No. 56 for the team.

Harrison, Robinson and the rest of the Cardinals rookies will have their first workouts with the team as rookie minicamp begins Friday.

Marvin Harrison Jr. announces his Cardinals jersey number