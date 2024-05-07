Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has accepted an invite to attend the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie minicamp kicking off this week, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The news of Tagovailoa heading to the desert comes after the quarterback, whose brother is Miami Dolphins starting signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, participated in the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp last week.

The 24-year-old Tagovailoa spent the past four seasons at Maryland after a one-year stint at Alabama. He posted a Big Ten record of 11,256 passing yards as a Terrapin and also set a new Maryland mark with 77 career touchdowns.

In his last year at Maryland, Tagovailoa led the Big Ten in passing yards with 3,377, touchdowns with 25 and interceptions with 11 behind a 66.4% completion percentage. He also set a career mark in rushing touchdowns with five to go along with 18 yards on 68 carries.

With Arizona’s rookie minicamp roster still unknown, it’s unclear which other signal callers could be alongside Tagovailoa this week.

The Cardinals’ quarterbacks room currently features Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune.

When does the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp take place?

Arizona’s three-day rookie minicamp kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend.

Among the big names taking the field this week include wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

