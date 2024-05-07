Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Report: Taulia Tagovailoa accepts invite to Cardinals’ rookie minicamp

May 7, 2024, 2:01 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has accepted an invite to attend the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie minicamp kicking off this week, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The news of Tagovailoa heading to the desert comes after the quarterback, whose brother is Miami Dolphins starting signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, participated in the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp last week.

RELATED STORIES

The 24-year-old Tagovailoa spent the past four seasons at Maryland after a one-year stint at Alabama. He posted a Big Ten record of 11,256 passing yards as a Terrapin and also set a new Maryland mark with 77 career touchdowns.

In his last year at Maryland, Tagovailoa led the Big Ten in passing yards with 3,377, touchdowns with 25 and interceptions with 11 behind a 66.4% completion percentage. He also set a career mark in rushing touchdowns with five to go along with 18 yards on 68 carries.

With Arizona’s rookie minicamp roster still unknown, it’s unclear which other signal callers could be alongside Tagovailoa this week.

The Cardinals’ quarterbacks room currently features Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune.

When does the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp take place?

Arizona’s three-day rookie minicamp kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend.

Among the big names taking the field this week include wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Trey Benson celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who takes over at RB2 behind James Conner?

Two names who could make a case to lock down the Cardinals' RB2 role include rookie Trey Benson and veteran Michael Carter.

48 minutes ago

Markus Bailey celebrates after a play...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign ex-Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Zay Jones runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Report: Free-agent wide receiver Zay Jones visiting Cardinals

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is reportedly visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Evan Brown chats pregame...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who’s the frontrunner at left guard?

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of candidates at starting left guard. But who is the best option moving forward?

3 days ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Is Michael Wilson the unquestioned WR2?

Michael Wilson enters Year 2 as the Cardinals' likely candidate to secure the WR2 role behind Marvin Harrison Jr. Will anyone beat him out?

4 days ago

Tip Reiman runs the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Wolf or Tip? Cardinals rookie TE Tip Reiman prides himself on being a mauler

Arizona Cardinals 2024 third-round pick Tip Reiman isn't one to hide from contact. In fact, he welcomes it with open arms.

5 days ago

Report: Taulia Tagovailoa accepts invite to Cardinals’ rookie minicamp