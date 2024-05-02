Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

New Cardinals RB Trey Benson, FSU teammate Jared Verse banter as future opponents

May 2, 2024, 4:30 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

It’s a solid guess to throw out there that new Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson and his former Florida State teammate Jared Verse are competitive against each other off the field. And in the moments they got to be on opposite sides of the practice field, neither could really unleash their true ability to test the other.

They will now get a chance to do that in the NFL, and in the same division no less, after Verse was selected 19th overall by the Los Angeles Rams while Benson was selected in the third round by Arizona.

When Benson was joining Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, he was asked about his social media post about having to face the pass rusher Verse and former Seminoles defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who was also drafted by the Rams.

“He actually right here, we together right now,” Benson said, surprising everyone.

Verse was put on the phone and asked about his response to the post, which was that he wasn’t going to be holding back.

“I’m taking the paint off his helmet!” Verse said. “I’m taking the paint off this man’s helmet! I couldn’t hit him in practice! He gonna get this in game!”

Benson immediately quipped back, “He ain’t gonna hit me.”

Both were enjoying the banter while Benson clarified Verse has to catch him first before hitting him, citing the difference in 40-yard dash times.

“When the pads on we all move different!” Verse shouted in the background.

RELATED STORIES

Verse wanted to make sure Benson’s case for how he could either outrun Verse or put a move on him was not going to be taken seriously before Benson said he’s taking Verse “straight on” in the open field. The noises that followed can only be interpreted at Verse’s disbelief at the confidence of the six-foot, 215-pound back to run through the 6-foot-4, 254-pound edge rusher.

Benson claimed he could carry Verse on his back, which eventually inspired Verse to say Benson will need new equipment and a new rib cage after the collision.

Keep an eye on that first Rams matchup when the 2024 Cardinals schedule releases.

Arizona Cardinals

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson #DB64 of Texas Tech participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas...

Kellan Olson

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson manifested getting drafted ‘home’ by Arizona Cardinals

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson felt a connection to the Arizona Cardinals in the pre-draft process and it came to fruition.

7 hours ago

Tip Reiman runs the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Wolf or Tip? Cardinals rookie TE Tip Reiman prides himself on being a mauler

Arizona Cardinals 2024 third-round pick Tip Reiman isn't one to hide from contact. In fact, he welcomes it with open arms.

8 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Petzing: Important Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. begins NFL career ‘just like anybody else’

It's of the utmost importance Marvin Harrison Jr. is "just like anybody else" joining an NFL offense for the first time.

9 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Tip Reiman talks being drafted by Arizona Cardinals, goals for season ahead

Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman joined Wolf & Luke to talk draft night, the process leading up to the draft and what he hopes to bring to the organization.

11 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Was the Arizona Cardinals’ decision to not pick up Zaven Collins’ option a forgone conclusion?

After Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told Burns & Gambo that the team was not picking up Zaven Collins' option, Wolf & Luke take a closer look at what it means moving forward.

1 day ago

Tip Reiman catches a pass...

Arizona Sports

Who’s the most intriguing non-1st-round member of Cardinals’ draft class?

Cardinals Corner co-hosts Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval give their most intriguing later-round pick from the Cardinals' 2024 draft class.

1 day ago

New Cardinals RB Trey Benson, FSU teammate Jared Verse banter as future opponents