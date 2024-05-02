It’s a solid guess to throw out there that new Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson and his former Florida State teammate Jared Verse are competitive against each other off the field. And in the moments they got to be on opposite sides of the practice field, neither could really unleash their true ability to test the other.

They will now get a chance to do that in the NFL, and in the same division no less, after Verse was selected 19th overall by the Los Angeles Rams while Benson was selected in the third round by Arizona.

When Benson was joining Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, he was asked about his social media post about having to face the pass rusher Verse and former Seminoles defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who was also drafted by the Rams.

“He actually right here, we together right now,” Benson said, surprising everyone.

Verse was put on the phone and asked about his response to the post, which was that he wasn’t going to be holding back.

"I'm taking the paint off his helmet!" "He ain't gonna hit me." New Cardinals RB Trey Benson was asked about having to face his former Florida State teammate and new Rams pass rusher Jared Verse by @BurnsAndGambo. So he handed the phone to Verse. And then this happened. pic.twitter.com/Xz6oUO973q — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 2, 2024

“I’m taking the paint off his helmet!” Verse said. “I’m taking the paint off this man’s helmet! I couldn’t hit him in practice! He gonna get this in game!”

Benson immediately quipped back, “He ain’t gonna hit me.”

Both were enjoying the banter while Benson clarified Verse has to catch him first before hitting him, citing the difference in 40-yard dash times.

“When the pads on we all move different!” Verse shouted in the background.

Verse wanted to make sure Benson’s case for how he could either outrun Verse or put a move on him was not going to be taken seriously before Benson said he’s taking Verse “straight on” in the open field. The noises that followed can only be interpreted at Verse’s disbelief at the confidence of the six-foot, 215-pound back to run through the 6-foot-4, 254-pound edge rusher.

Benson claimed he could carry Verse on his back, which eventually inspired Verse to say Benson will need new equipment and a new rib cage after the collision.

Keep an eye on that first Rams matchup when the 2024 Cardinals schedule releases.

