Blocking in the NFL is a pretty thankless job that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, especially for pass catchers and players not listed as offensive linemen.

But if you ask Arizona Cardinals 2024 third-round pick and tight end Tip Reiman, “mauling somebody” is a part of the game he’s gets the most amped up for.

“The adjective that comes to mind is aggressive,” Reiman told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Wednesday. “Just aggressive, violent, physical. Those are things that I pride myself on and I feel like with the intent that I have, if I bring that to every situation — run-blocking, pass game, anything — it can up my game big time. That’s always what’s on my mind.

“I like putting my hands on somebody, doing what I want and moving them exactly where I want them and against their will,” the tight end added during a conference call after getting drafted. “It’s fun. It’s the gift the Lord gave me and I’m honoring him by doing that.”

.@wolf987FM found his spirit animal when @AZCardinals rookie TE Tip Reiman joined the show on Wednesday. @LukeLapinski Full interview: https://t.co/44JLZRzE1M pic.twitter.com/80O9LYtMvX — Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports (@WolfandLuke) May 2, 2024

Reiman said he’s had a knack and unrelenting desire for moving people from Point A to Point B straight out of the womb. Any sport he played growing up instantly turned into a contact sport. That went for flag football, too, until Reiman was kicked out for — you guessed it — being too physical.

“It’s always been in me. I’m not sure what it is,” Reiman said. “It’s always been like that and I’ve always loved to hurt people in the right way between the white lines. And the love people so well and be gentle outside the white lines.”

Across four seasons at Illinois, Reiman did just that, serving primarily as the Fighting Illini’s blocking tight end.

But while Reiman’s toughness and love for stymieing defenders shines through the most when talking about his game, the tight end is eager to show he’s no one-trick pony. Just because he’s caught no more than 19 balls in a single season, doesn’t mean he can’t be a factor as a pass catcher.

“I think it’s something that I’ll continually have to prove and that’s fine,” Reiman said. “I like proving stuff and competing. It is something that is probably not first-nature for someone to think of when they look at me, but that’s fine.

“I like breaking molds and I like being a unicorn. If I can do that, that’s awesome. I’m excited for the next steps and continuing to prove the Cardinals right and a lot of other people wrong.”

From Illinois to Arizona

Reiman may be among the newest Cardinals joining the fold, but he’s already got at least one familiar face in the locker room in former Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams.

“Him and I have a great relationship and to be able to continue that is a really cool thing,” Reiman said. “I feel like it was ordained from the Lord. It’s the plan he’s got for our lives. To be able to go and smash people together in a new place is a lot of fun.”

