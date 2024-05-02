Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Petzing: Important Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. begins NFL career ‘just like anybody else’

May 2, 2024, 10:11 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — First-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. has already been billed by many as the Arizona Cardinals’ unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver.

Given what the wide receiver did at Ohio State, the work ethic he brings to the table and his NFL lineage, why wouldn’t that be the case?

But regardless of the first-round price tag or his namesake, it’s of the utmost importance Harrison is “just like anybody else” joining an NFL offense for the first time.

RELATED STORIES

“He has to be like everybody else if he wants to be the best version of himself,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said Wednesday. “The way that he comes in and approaches his job, the way he goes out there and practices, the way he integrates himself into the team, if he’s going to be the best version of himself those are the things that he has to focus on. And that’s certainly what we’re going to emphasize when he gets in the building the next couple weeks.”

“It’s just like anybody else walking into this building,” the coordinator added. “We got to get him out on the practice field and watch him move around and see what he does well and try to utilize the best of his abilities to operate our offense at a high level. I don’t think it would change with him than with anyone else that walks in the building.”

As far as where Petzing envisions best utilizing Harrison across the offense, the coordinator is waiting to get a good look at Harrison during rookie minicamp and the rest of offseason work.

That being said, he understands the caliber of athlete that’s joining his side of the football.

“It’s really the big picture. It’s the size, the speed, the change in direction and the ball skills that you certainly look for in a top wideout,” Petzing said.

“Certainly excited to see that on tape and expect that to continue as he continues to come in here and get better as we get working.”

Cardinals Corner

Tip Reiman runs the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Wolf or Tip? Cardinals rookie TE Tip Reiman prides himself on being a mauler

Arizona Cardinals 2024 third-round pick Tip Reiman isn't one to hide from contact. In fact, he welcomes it with open arms.

2 hours ago

Tip Reiman catches a pass...

Arizona Sports

Who’s the most intriguing non-1st-round member of Cardinals’ draft class?

Cardinals Corner co-hosts Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval give their most intriguing later-round pick from the Cardinals' 2024 draft class.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Evaluating the Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 NFL Draft class and their most intriguing picks

On the most recent version of Cardinals Corner, Lauren Koval and Tyler Drake discuss how the team drafted in 2024.

2 days ago

Zaven Collins at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals not picking up Zaven Collins’ 5th-year option

The Arizona Cardinals are not picking up linebacker Zaven Collins' fifth-year option, general manager Monti Ossenfort told Burns & Gambo.

2 days ago

Kaden Davis...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release WR Kaden Davis, CB Quavian White

The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Quavian White, the team announced on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Christian Jones works out at NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

From soccer to football: Christian Jones in ‘perfect situation’ with Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Christian Jones left soccer for football. He got involved in football starting with a handshake.

2 days ago

Petzing: Important Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. begins NFL career ‘just like anybody else’