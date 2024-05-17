Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

PFF offseason grades: Cardinals earn a B+ with potential for an A

May 16, 2024, 8:58 PM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor


With the NFL free agency period, draft and schedule release all in the rear view, offseason grades are starting to come out, and the Arizona Cardinals did enough to earn a high mark.

Pro Football Focus released its grades for all 32 teams on Thursday, and the Cardinals got a B+ that can reach an “A” level if certain outcomes hit.

Arizona received praise for its ability to find projected starters at key positions of need in offensive tackle Jonah Williams and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency as well as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“They added Williams and Murphy-Bunting in free agency to supplement some of their glaring needs and were able to draft a long list of new culture fits,” PFF wrote. “The key to this grade being a high B or low A is how well Darius Robinson and Max Melton pan out, but the offseason approach was solid.”

Nine teams received higher grades than the Cardinals, and seven more matched them with a B+.

The other teams in the NFC West received varying grades, including an A- for the Los Angeles Rams, a B+ for the Seattle Seahawks and a C+ for the San Francisco 49ers.

Arizona’s Week 1 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, earned a C+ grade.

PFF offseason grades: Cardinals earn a B+ with potential for an A