Kyler Murray and Larry Fitzgerald set to compete in chess tournament

May 18, 2024, 3:16 PM | Updated: 3:23 pm

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald will play in BlitzC...

Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray #1 walk off of the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald will play in the BlitzChamps III chess tournament for charity.

Fitzgerald will be competing in his third BlitzChamps tournament while Murray will be competing in his second. Both of them are seeking their first championship in the event.

The first prize winner will win $30,000 and will donate it to the charity of their choice. Up to $100,000 will be donated in this year’s BlitzChamps tournament.

NFL Films will be documenting this year’s tournament and its players, past and present, as part of their NFL Films Presents series airing this season on NFL Network and Fox Sports One, according to a press release. 

Who is competing in BlitzChamps III?

Along with Murray and Fitzgerald, six other former and current NFL players will be competing in the tournament.

Quarterback Michael Vick, who played in the NFL for 13 seasons, will be making his debut in the tournament.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins will also be new competitors.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Drue Tranquill and Justin Reid will be competing in this year’s edition of BlitzChamps. Tranquill will be defending his title as he won last year’s tournament.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will look to win his second BlitzChamps championship as he won the first edition of the tournament in 2022.

What charities are the players playing for?

When and where to watch BlitzChamps III?

BlitzChamps III will be played on May 22 at 12 p.m. Arizona time.

The competition can be watched on Chess.com/TV, Twitch and YouTube.

More information on BlitzChamps III is online.

