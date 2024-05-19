Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in New York Supreme Court Saturday for breach of contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The suit claims Harrison “publicly asserted” a contract between the two did not exist and stated he and Fanatics signed an autograph agreement last May worth more than $1 million, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Harrison does not have a deal done with the NFLPA at the time of the lawsuit — which would allow the league to market off Harrison’s name — despite signing the reported Fanatics contract before his last season at Ohio State.

Fanatics claims Harrison told the company about competitor offers from other collectible and sports trading card companies to drive the price up, according to ESPN.

Harrison went No. 4 overall to the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Why hasn’t Harrison signed the NFLPA agreement?

The GLA allows the NFLPA to market its players, as well as help players earn additional money.

Harrison has reportedly not signed the NFLPA agreement as he is trying to renegotiate with Fanatics for more money, according to Weinfuss.

Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, has not signed the NFLPA group licensing agreement (GLA), which allows partnering companies such as Nike and EA Sports to use a player’s name, image and likeness. For most players, signing the GLA is a formality, typically inked at the NFL combine.

Harrison does have deals with Head and Shoulders, New Balance as well as selling his own merchandise on his website.

The Official Harrison Collection LLC, a defendant in the suit, markets itself as the is the “only website to purchase signed Harrison memorabilia.”

