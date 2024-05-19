Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Fanatics files lawsuit against Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.

May 18, 2024, 5:56 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

Fanatics reportedly has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr....

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. poses for portraits after being selected fourth overall in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in New York Supreme Court Saturday for breach of contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

The suit claims Harrison “publicly asserted” a contract between the two did not exist and stated he and Fanatics signed an autograph agreement last May worth more than $1 million, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

RELATED STORIES

Harrison does not have a deal done with the NFLPA at the time of the lawsuit — which would allow the league to market off Harrison’s name — despite signing the reported Fanatics contract before his last season at Ohio State.

Fanatics claims Harrison told the company about competitor offers from other collectible and sports trading card companies to drive the price up, according to ESPN.

Harrison went No. 4 overall to the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Why hasn’t Harrison signed the NFLPA agreement?

The GLA allows the NFLPA to market its players, as well as help players earn additional money.

Harrison has reportedly not signed the NFLPA agreement as he is trying to renegotiate with Fanatics for more money, according to Weinfuss.

 Harrison Jr., son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, has not signed the NFLPA group licensing agreement (GLA), which allows partnering companies such as Nike and EA Sports to use a player’s name, image and likeness. For most players, signing the GLA is a formality, typically inked at the NFL combine.

Harrison does have deals with Head and Shoulders, New Balance as well as selling his own merchandise on his website.

The Official Harrison Collection LLC, a defendant in the suit, markets itself as the is the “only website to purchase signed Harrison memorabilia.”

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald will play in BlitzC...

Bailey Leasure

Kyler Murray and Larry Fitzgerald set to compete in chess tournament

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and former teammate Larry Fitzgerald will play in BlitzChamps III chess tournament for charity.

7 hours ago

Rutgers cornerback Max Melton celebrates...

Damon Allred

ESPN: Cornerback Max Melton fits into Cardinals’ defensive identity

The Arizona Cardinals continue to receive praise for drafting CB Max Melton because of how he matches what the defense wants to do.

15 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What will the Arizona Cardinals’ first six weeks of the NFL season say about the team?

Two-time Super Bowl winner Max Starks joined Wolf & Luke to share his thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals' first six weeks of the NFL season.

1 day ago

Darius Robinson at rookie minicamp...

Damon Allred

PFF offseason grades: Cardinals earn a B+ with potential for an A

Pro Football Focus released its grades for all 32 teams on Thursday, and the Cardinals got a B+ that can reach an "A" level.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How good can the Arizona Cardinals be?

Burns & Gambo discuss what they think the ceiling of the Arizona Cardinals is after the schedule was released on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

What does Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon look for in an NFL schedule?

The NFL's annual schedule release parlays quickly into way-too-early predictions. For Jonathan Gannon, it's much more measured.

2 days ago

Report: Fanatics files lawsuit against Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.