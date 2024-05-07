Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who takes over at RB2 behind James Conner?

May 7, 2024, 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals replenished their roster and upgraded multiple positions with an addition of 12 NFL Draft picks.

With arguably the biggest piece of Arizona’s offseason now behind it, the attention turns to the depth chart and how the Cardinals’ roster will shake out.

While there’s still plenty of time before the pads come on, there’s no shortage of question marks surrounding Arizona ahead of Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

After looking at the wide receivers and offensive line rooms, it’s time to take a peek at the pecking order behind starter James Conner.

RELATED STORIES

Who takes over at RB2 behind James Conner

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, this question seemed all but answered.

Behind unquestioned starter James Conner, all signs pointed to Michael Carter as the frontrunner at RB2.

Joining the room as a midseason waiver claim following two seasons of at least 400 yards and three touchdowns with the New York Jets, the young running back has proven he can be a complementary piece at the NFL level.

But while Carter is still very much in the mix at the position, there’s now another name to keep tabs on in rookie runner Trey Benson out of Florida State.

The No. 66 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Benson is coming off 906 yards and 14 touchdowns on 156 carries in his final season at FSU (13 games played). It marked the second straight season the running back accumulated at least 900 yards and nine scores.

He was also used sparingly as a pass catcher, reeling in 33 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown.

In quite a few NFL circles, he was tabbed as the top running back prospect in the 2024 draft class.

“I think Trey fits us from a schematic standpoint in that he’s instinctive, he’s tough, he’s physical, he’s got good contact balance, he’s able to run through and gain tough yards,” Ossenfort said on the Dave Pasch Podcast on Monday.

“And then one thing that stands out about Trey is that when he does have a crease, he has the speed to break it and pop the long run — something that you don’t often see in running backs that are his size. So, I think he complements James very well.”

Carter might bring the experience, but the Cardinals clearly see the potential Benson can have in this run-heavy offense.

This is easily one of the top battles to watch when training camp rolls around.

Other running backs to watch

Emari Demercado marks the potential dark horse in this discussion.

Posting the second-best rushing marks behind Conner in terms of carries and yards, the undrafted rookie flashed as he ran the rock 58 times for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 119 yards on 21 catches.

From there, the dropoff is real, with Dallas DeeJay being viewed more as a special teams piece and Tony Jones figuring to be a depth piece or practice squad member.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Markus Bailey celebrates after a play...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign ex-Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass...

Tyler Drake

Report: Taulia Tagovailoa accepts invite to Cardinals’ rookie minicamp

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has reportedly accepted an invite to attend the Arizona Cardinals' rookie minicamp kicking off this week.

5 hours ago

Zay Jones runs after the catch...

Tyler Drake

Report: Free-agent wide receiver Zay Jones visiting Cardinals

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is reportedly visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Evan Brown chats pregame...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who’s the frontrunner at left guard?

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of candidates at starting left guard. But who is the best option moving forward?

4 days ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Is Michael Wilson the unquestioned WR2?

Michael Wilson enters Year 2 as the Cardinals' likely candidate to secure the WR2 role behind Marvin Harrison Jr. Will anyone beat him out?

4 days ago

Tip Reiman runs the 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Wolf or Tip? Cardinals rookie TE Tip Reiman prides himself on being a mauler

Arizona Cardinals 2024 third-round pick Tip Reiman isn't one to hide from contact. In fact, he welcomes it with open arms.

5 days ago

Cardinals questions post-NFL Draft: Who takes over at RB2 behind James Conner?