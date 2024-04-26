Close
Cardinals fans may have to wait for Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys going on sale

Apr 25, 2024, 6:22 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm

Marvin Harrison Jr. smiles...

Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys will be on hold for the fans of the team that drafts him. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Now that the Cardinals picked Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, fans may want to jump on that order of the project No. 1 wide receiver’s Arizona jersey. But they might have to wait a little.

The receiver came into draft day having not yet signed his NFLPA licensing agreement that would allow for the league to monetize his likeness, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary agreement is supposed to be in place — and usually a foregone conclusion for draftees — so that merchandising can begin after a player is drafted, but before they sign their NFL contract.

The agreement also applies to video games, such as the “Madden” franchise, which cannot feature Harrison until he signs on the dotted line.

Harrison was the far-and-away betting favorite by three major sportsbooks (FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM) to go at No. 4 to Arizona, but the Cardinals had said they were also open to moving down if the right deal presents itself.

Across more than 250 mock drafts tracked during this draft cycle, Harrison landed in Arizona in 172 of them. Trading down was the next-most frequent choice in 33 mocks.

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

