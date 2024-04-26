DETROIT — The Arizona Cardinals selected top wide receiver prospect and former Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Harrison marks the first non-quarterback taken in the draft following a run of signal callers.

After all the talk about whether or not general manager Monti Ossenfort was trading out of the pick to further stock up on draft capital, Arizona stayed put and gave quarterback Kyler Murray a legit No. 1 option for 2024 and beyond.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder is coming off an impressive final two seasons at Ohio State that included 144 catches for 2,474 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. He also scored once on the ground.

Among the biggest positives to Harrison’s game is his ability to stretch the field, averaging 18.1 yards per catch in his final season as a Buckeye.

Ohio State has a track record of developing NFL receivers, such as Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets, Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints. Harrison stands out as the only two-time All-American wide receiver in program history and is the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner.

The young wideout also already knows a thing or two about what goes into being a pro, having watched his dad and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. tear it up the league. Harrison has been there every step of the way for his son, continuing to mentor and prepare him for the next level.

Harrison immediately bolsters a Cardinals wide receivers room that has undergone some serious renovations this offseason.

Former No. 1 option Hollywood Brown left in free agency to join the Kansas City Chiefs. Rondale Moore meanwhile was shipped off in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons that brought back quarterback Desmond Ridder to back up Murray.

Those departures and the lone outside addition of Chris Moore left second-year pro Michael Wilson and veteran slot man Greg Dortch as Arizona’s next-best options before locking in Harrison.

Wilson flashed as a rookie, recording 38 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played, though he battled through injury.

Dortch on the other hand rose to the occasion when his number was called but only saw 41 targets come his way as he finished the year with 24 receptions for 280 yards and two scores.

Now, all signs point to Harrison taking over as WR1 with Wilson commanding the WR2 spot and Dortch operating out of the slot in addition to his work on special teams.

What’s next for the Arizona Cardinals after leading off NFL Draft with Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Cardinals checked a massive box with the addition of Harrison. Now, it’s all about addressing some of the other glaring needs on the roster beginning with Arizona’s other first-round pick at No. 27.

The biggest areas for improvement include cornerback, pass rusher and interior offensive lineman. Adding more wide receiver talent after taking Harrison wouldn’t hurt, either.

