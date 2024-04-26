Maserati Marv, you are an Arizona Cardinal. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his new teammates appeared to approve.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be the biggest fan and beneficiary of Harrison’s arrival in the desert.

Paris Johnson Jr., who like Harrison shares the name of his former NFL-player father, also liked the pick. He did not have to photoshop himself with his new teammate, because Harrison is an old Ohio State teammate.

Fellow Cardinals weapon Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker and pass rusher Dennis Gardeck chimed in as well.

Maserati Marv baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Trey McBride (@mcbtrey) April 26, 2024

MHJ… WR1 🔥🔥🔥 — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 26, 2024

Former Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt was down with the Harrison pick, too.

Cards got a WEAPON.#BirdGang — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 26, 2024

Arizona fans largely seemed to like the Cardinals not getting cute with their draft standing.

There was much potential general manager Monti Ossenfort could move down to acquire more draft assets, but sticking at No. 4 probably just means they evaluated Harrison as the No. 1 wideout in a draft that had Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze also went in the first nine selections.

It would appear the Marvin Harrison Jr. pick went over well down at State Farm Stadium. pic.twitter.com/OoNtQarax9 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 26, 2024

"Hey #Cardinals fans, it's your cousin Marvin. Marvin Harrison Jr. You know that new WR 1 you've been looking for?" pic.twitter.com/BMjNBH78GA — Jarrett Carlen (@JarrettGC) April 26, 2024

I USE TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS — Brandon Wright (@BWrightRacing) April 26, 2024

Follow @AZSports