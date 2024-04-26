Close
Kyler Murray, fans react to Marvin Harrison Jr. becoming a Cardinal

Apr 25, 2024, 6:34 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Kyler Murray...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Maserati Marv, you are an Arizona Cardinal. Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his new teammates appeared to approve.

Quarterback Kyler Murray will be the biggest fan and beneficiary of Harrison’s arrival in the desert.

Paris Johnson Jr., who like Harrison shares the name of his former NFL-player father, also liked the pick. He did not have to photoshop himself with his new teammate, because Harrison is an old Ohio State teammate.

Fellow Cardinals weapon Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker and pass rusher Dennis Gardeck chimed in as well.

Former Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt was down with the Harrison pick, too.

Arizona fans largely seemed to like the Cardinals not getting cute with their draft standing.

There was much potential general manager Monti Ossenfort could move down to acquire more draft assets, but sticking at No. 4 probably just means they evaluated Harrison as the No. 1 wideout in a draft that had Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze also went in the first nine selections.

