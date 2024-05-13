The NFL announced it will release its 2024 schedule on Wednesday with a primetime show starting at 5 p.m. MST.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league already know what teams they will be playing and where, just not when. The NFC West will match up against the entirety of the NFC North and AFC East.

Highlights of the Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 schedule

The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft before doubling down on offense with Washington wideout Rome Odunze at No. 9. State Farm Stadium will also host the second quarterback off the board who has some local roots. Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy, and he will now go under center for the Washington Commanders.

And then there’s the New England Patriots, who chose North Carolina QB Drake Maye third overall. If that wasn’t enough, new Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 10th overall and Arizona could be facing him on the road.

In a smaller wrinkle on this NFL Draft, former Florida State teammates Trey Benson and Jared Verse talked trash to each other on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo about their first meeting when Benson’s Cardinals take on Verse’s Los Angeles Rams.

When will the NFL release the 2024 schedule?

Watch: NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Will the NFL schedule leak early?

Maybe! But we do know some international matchups will be announced before the primetime show.

A two-hour schedule release special on NFL Network‘s Good Morning Football begins at 4 a.m. MST and will include the 2024 international games.

Here is a full look at the Cardinals’ opponents:

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Home

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Road

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

