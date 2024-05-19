Former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons on Sunday via Instagram.

Johnson was drafted in the third round (No. 86 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by then-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim. He played five seasons in Arizona before he was traded to the Houston Texans as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade in 2020.

I am blessed and very appreciative of the Cardinals drafting me in the third round, and I started my NFL career hitting the ground running (literally)! Two games in, getting my uniform and cleats put in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Johnson became the first player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and kickoff touchdown in his first two games as he started his rookie season with a bang.

The score on the kick return came on Week 2’s opening kick, which he brought back 108 yards, setting the stage for a 48-point effort by the Cardinals in a win over the Chicago Bears.

His best season with the Cardinals came in 2016 when he gained over 2,100 all-purpose yards and scored 20 total touchdowns across 373 touches. His productivity earned him First-Team All-Pro honors.

Johnson scored double-digit touchdowns in two other seasons with Arizona as well, including 12 as a rookie in 2015 and 10 in 2018.

In two seasons with Houston, Johnson amassed nearly 1,500 total yards and nine total touchdowns in 25 games. Across five games with the New Orleans Saints in 2022, he totaled 71 yards.

Johnson did not play in 2023.