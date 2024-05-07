The Arizona Cardinals signed former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey to a one-year deal on Tuesday, the team announced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the move.

Throughout his four-year stint in Cincinnati (60 games played), Bailey was used primarily as a special teamer, never seeing more than 24% of available defensive snaps in a given season. On the flip side, he recorded at least 43% of special teams reps in each of the past four years.

In the 6-foot, 235-pounder’s final season as a Bengal, Bailey recorded 10 tackles across 17 games played.

Availability hasn’t been a big issue for Bailey, who has appeared in at least 16 games in each of the past three seasons.

Bailey got his NFL start with Cincinnati as a 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of Purdue.

He now joins an inside linebackers room that features Kyzir White, Mack Wilson Sr., Krys Barnes and Owen Pappoe.

White and Wilson figure to lead the charge inside, with Barnes serving as a premium depth piece. Pappoe brings an uber-athletic option to the mix. Tyreek Maddox-Williams and Trevor Nowaske round out the room.

The news of the Bailey addition comes days ahead of the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp kicking off Friday.

Among the names to watch include wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

