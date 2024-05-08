Close
Arizona Cardinals schedule to release on May 15, per report

May 7, 2024, 8:01 PM

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field before the game against the Seattle Se...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


NFL teams are expecting a schedule release on May 15, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed.

The Arizona Cardinals already know what teams they will be playing and where, just not when. The NFC West will match up against the entirety of the NFC North and AFC East.

That includes a few standouts from the offseason, most notably the NFL Draft’s top selected signal callers playing on the road in Arizona.

The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft before doubling down on offense with Washington wideout Rome Odunze at No. 9. State Farm Stadium will also host the second quarterback off the board who has some local roots. Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy, and he will now go under center for the Washington Commanders.

And then there’s the New England Patriots, who chose North Carolina QB Drake Maye third overall. If that wasn’t enough, new Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy went 10th overall and Arizona could be facing him on the road.

In a smaller wrinkle on this NFL Draft, former Florida State teammates Trey Benson and Jared Verse talked trash to each other on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo about their first meeting when Benson’s Cardinals take on Verse’s Los Angeles Rams.

Here is a full look at the opponents:

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Home

Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents – Road

Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks

