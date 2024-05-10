The Arizona Cardinals signed four rookies from their 2024 NFL Draft class to four-year contracts on Thursday.

They include linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive tackle Christian Jones, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer and cornerback Jaden Davis.

Thomas, a fifth-round pick (No. 138 overall), spent the past six seasons at Clemson where he recorded 116 tackles, 33 for loss, 18 sacks, seven passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

In his final season as a Tiger in 2023 (12 games played), Thomas registered four tackles for loss, three sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals didn’t stop adding talent in the fifth round, nabbing Jones at No. 162 overall.

The tackle played in 61 games for the Longhorns across five seasons of action. He was used primarily on the outside, spending time at both right and left tackle.

Palmer joined the franchise last month as a sixth-round pick at No. 191 overall.

In three seasons at UAB, the wideout reeled in 83 catches for 1,409 yards and nine touchdowns in 37 games played.

Rounding out the four newly signed rookies is Davis.

The seventh-round pick at No. 226 overall recorded 42 tackles, three of which were for losses, one sack, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his lone season at Miami (13 games played).

With four rookies from the 2024 draft class signed, seven remain. Among them include Arizona’s pair of first-round picks in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

