Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Budda Baker makes exclamatory video as he reports to Cardinals training camp

Jul 25, 2023, 11:34 AM

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Safety Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

How icy will safety Budda Baker be as he reports to training camp without a contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals?

By the sound of it, the lack of long-term financial commitment isn’t bugging the Pro Bowler on Tuesday as players officially reported.

Baker posted a brief, R-rated story to his Instagram page that should for the moment make Cardinals fans feel good about where his head is at.

“Hey, man. All I want to know is, ‘Are y’all (expletive) ready, man?'” Baker said in the video taken in the locker room. “Go Cards.”

RELATED STORIES

Baker reportedly requested a trade early on this offseason after Arizona and he didn’t find common ground on a new contract. But Baker did spend time around the facility — though not on the practice field — during minicamp this summer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend he was expected to show up to camp, which on the field begins Wednesday, despite the ongoing contract saga.

For 2023, Baker is owed $13.1 million with $3.8 million in potential bonuses, resulting in a cap hit of $16,871,359, per Spotrac.

He’s set to make $14.2 million as a base next year, though it is not guaranteed.

Baker, 27, tallied 111 tackles with seven pass deflections and two interceptions in 15 games in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals

Geoff Swaim...

Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals planning to sign TE Geoff Swaim

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to sign former Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

12 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals agree to terms with former Broncos WR Kaden Davis

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos kick returner and wide receiver Kaden Davis.

12 hours ago

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals af...

Tom Kuebel

Cardinals S Budda Baker ranked among NFL’s top off-ball blitzers

Cardinals safet Budda Baker has made his mark in the league for his aggressive style of play and was recognized for his prowess as blitzer.

12 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals must be cognizant of Budda Baker’s disappointment over contract

The Cardinals lost a lot of games and front-line players in the past years. They don’t want to lose the lion’s heart of Budda Baker. Not now.

1 day ago

BJ Ojulari at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari signs 4-year rookie contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed outside linebacker and second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a four-year rookie contract on Monday.

1 day ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: When does Budda Baker take the field?

After taking a look at the inside linebackers room, it's time to turn the attention to Arizona's batch of safeties.

1 day ago

Budda Baker makes exclamatory video as he reports to Cardinals training camp