How icy will safety Budda Baker be as he reports to training camp without a contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals?

By the sound of it, the lack of long-term financial commitment isn’t bugging the Pro Bowler on Tuesday as players officially reported.

Baker posted a brief, R-rated story to his Instagram page that should for the moment make Cardinals fans feel good about where his head is at.

“Hey, man. All I want to know is, ‘Are y’all (expletive) ready, man?'” Baker said in the video taken in the locker room. “Go Cards.”

Baker reportedly requested a trade early on this offseason after Arizona and he didn’t find common ground on a new contract. But Baker did spend time around the facility — though not on the practice field — during minicamp this summer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend he was expected to show up to camp, which on the field begins Wednesday, despite the ongoing contract saga.

For 2023, Baker is owed $13.1 million with $3.8 million in potential bonuses, resulting in a cap hit of $16,871,359, per Spotrac.

He’s set to make $14.2 million as a base next year, though it is not guaranteed.

Baker, 27, tallied 111 tackles with seven pass deflections and two interceptions in 15 games in 2022.

