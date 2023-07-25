Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals S Budda Baker ranked among NFL’s top off-ball blitzers

Jul 25, 2023, 7:41 AM

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals af...

Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals after making a catch in overtime during the game at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals fan-favorite Budda Baker has made his mark in the league for his downhill, aggressive style of play and was recognized again for his prowess as a situational blitzer.

Andy Benoit of the 33rd Team ranked Baker No. 9 on a list of top off-ball blitzers in the NFL. The list includes just one other safety in Brandon Jones of the Miami Dolphins.

The skill allowed Baker to thrive in the Cardinals’ defense last season for a team that had the second-highest blitz rate in the NFL.

RELATED STORIES

Transitioning away from Vance Joseph’s aggressive scheme to a Jonathan Gannon-led defense could be an adjustment for Baker and his new coach.

Gannon’s Eagles were heavily criticized for the lack of a blitz package in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Eagles ranked in the middle of the pack with a 22.1% blitz rate last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Whether Gannon decides to adjust his coaching style to better fit Baker’s skill set remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see if this missile gets deployed often under the new Arizona Cardinals regime. Much was made about head coach Jonathan Gannon rarely blitzing as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. But any coach with one of the greatest pass-rushing defensive lines of their era would elect not to blitz – especially if they also had the subtle, sound and creative twists in their split-safety coverages that Gannon did.

That said, only about three Cardinals defenders (give or take) would be starters in that Eagles lineup. With less veteran talent, the Cardinals could feel compelled to take more chances through scheme.

It’s also hard to determine how much the head coach’s influence will impact a defense with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis set to call plays. While Rallis spent the last few seasons with Gannon on the Eagles, he also has an extensive background with the Minnesota Vikings under former defensive guru Mike Zimmer.

Regardless of what direction the defense takes, the Cardinals and Baker still need to come to an agreement on extension terms or decide if trading Baker is the best option for both parties going forward.

Baker is under contract for this season with a non-guaranteed option paying out $14.2 million next year.

The safety, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, had 111 combined tackles last season on top of two interceptions.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals must be cognizant of Budda Baker’s disappointment over contract

The Cardinals lost a lot of games and front-line players in the past years. They don’t want to lose the lion’s heart of Budda Baker. Not now.

1 day ago

BJ Ojulari at rookie minicamp...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari signs 4-year rookie contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed outside linebacker and second-round pick BJ Ojulari to a four-year rookie contract on Monday.

1 day ago

Budda Baker...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals roster questions, wild cards: When does Budda Baker take the field?

After taking a look at the inside linebackers room, it's time to turn the attention to Arizona's batch of safeties.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray shoes...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray getting ‘Be One of 1’ Nike Dunk colorway

Nike dropped photos of the unreleased Low Dunks in collaboration with Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals...

Wills Rice

Arizona Cardinals rank last in ESPN’s future talent power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals ranked No. 32 in ESPN's power rankings of the future talent on every roster for 2023.

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to report to camp, ESPN reports

The Arizona Cardinals' best defensive player is expected to report to camp on time on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

3 days ago

Cardinals S Budda Baker ranked among NFL’s top off-ball blitzers