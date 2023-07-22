Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to report to camp, ESPN reports

The Arizona Cardinals’ best defensive player is expected to report to camp on time on Tuesday.

Budda Baker, who had previously requested to be traded and is still attempting to work out a contract extension, will reportedly be in training camp on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Cardinals’ Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, who did not get the trade that he requested this off-season and still would like a contract extension, is expected to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023

Late last month, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Baker’s agent, David Mulugheta, said the safety is only asking to be “paid fairly for what he brings to the table.”

For 2023, Baker is owed $13,096,359 in base salary and $3.775 million in bonuses, resulting in a cap hit of $16,871,359, per Spotrac.

The safety, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, had 111 combined tackles last season on top of two interceptions.

Baker criticized reporting around his offseason in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Self control is a deeply desired attribute to have,” Baker wrote.

