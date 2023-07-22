Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Budda Baker expected to report to camp, ESPN reports

Jul 22, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 1:22 pm

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates as he runs off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals’ best defensive player is expected to report to camp on time on Tuesday.

Budda Baker, who had previously requested to be traded and is still attempting to work out a contract extension, will reportedly be in training camp on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Late last month, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Baker’s agent, David Mulugheta, said the safety is only asking to be “paid fairly for what he brings to the table.”

For 2023, Baker is owed $13,096,359 in base salary and $3.775 million in bonuses, resulting in a cap hit of $16,871,359, per Spotrac.

The safety, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, had 111 combined tackles last season on top of two interceptions.

Baker criticized reporting around his offseason in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Self control is a deeply desired attribute to have,” Baker wrote.

