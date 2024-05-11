Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Jonathan Gannon pokes fun at Kyler Murray and James Conner’s hoop skills

May 11, 2024, 11:28 AM

Jonathan Gannon comments on Kyler Murray and James Conner hoop skills at a Oklahoma City Thunder-Da...

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, and running back James Conner, left, watch players warm up prior to Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and James Conner showed off their basketball skills at a playoff game on Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks Thursday.

Conner was wearing Murray’s Oklahoma Sooners jersey. Last year, Oklahoma unveiled a statue of Murray commemorating his Heisman win in 2018.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was glad to see his players at the game.

RELATED STORIES

“I got home and clicked on the game and there they were. I was just with these guys three, four hours ago,” Gannon said in a press conference Friday. “That was really cool.”

Gannon wasn’t surprised at Murray hitting the shots he took at the game.

“If you do anything against that guy, don’t bet him because he’ll take your money,” Gannon said.

Gannon admitted Conner’s shot needed some work.

“Not great. I think he needs to use his legs a little bit more,” Gannon said. “I can’t talk anymore because I can’t shoot anymore but it was a little tight.”

After missing the first nine games of the 2023 season due to a knee injury, Murray started the final eight games of the season, leading the Cardinals to a 3-5 record after they started the season 1-8.

In his eight games played, he threw for 1,799 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Conner rushed for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, averaging five yards per carry. He added 165 yards through the air with two touchdowns on 27 catches.

Both Murray and Conner look to help the Cardinals improve from 2023 when the team finished 4-13. 

Haboob

Blake Walston...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks prospect Blake Walston’s Las Vegas call-up: ‘I was at the table’

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Blake Walston was at the Blackjack table when he received the news of a lifetime. 

10 days ago

Beekeeper clearing the bees at Chase Field D-backs-Dodgers game....

Arizona Sports

Bee guy Q&A: Matt Hilton explains of why swarm delayed Dodgers-Diamondbacks

Matt Hilton, the bee guy who removed a swarm, explained why it disrupted the start of the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game.

10 days ago

Reaction to D-Backs Dodgers game being delayed by bees....

Bailey Leasure

What’s all the buzz about? Bee guy becomes online hero after Diamondbacks-Dodgers delay

Social media reacts to D-backs-Dodgers game being delayed due to a swarm of bees on home field netting at Chase Field.

11 days ago

TNT's Gone Fishin' segment for the Suns 2023-24 season includes Howler the Coyotes and Emma Stone...

Haboob Blog

Suns’ super depressing Gone Fishin’ segment includes Emma Stone, Coyotes

Well, the Phoenix Suns got their proper goodbye with TNT's Gone' Fishin' segment. It was as depressing as the team's season.

12 days ago

Aircorg the corgi predicts the Phoenix Suns to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games....

Haboob Blog

The TikTok corgi is here if you are a Suns fan in need of hope

If you want to grasp at a final hopeful straw regarding whether the Phoenix Suns can extend their playoff run, the TikTok corgi is here.

17 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks logo...

Haboob Blog

Diamondbacks minor leaguer accomplishes rare 5-strikeout inning

D-backs RHP prospect Jhosmer Alvarez struck out five hitters in a single inning for Single-A Visalia against the Inland Empire 66ers.

17 days ago

Jonathan Gannon pokes fun at Kyler Murray and James Conner’s hoop skills