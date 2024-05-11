Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and James Conner showed off their basketball skills at a playoff game on Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks Thursday.

Conner was wearing Murray’s Oklahoma Sooners jersey. Last year, Oklahoma unveiled a statue of Murray commemorating his Heisman win in 2018.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was glad to see his players at the game.

“I got home and clicked on the game and there they were. I was just with these guys three, four hours ago,” Gannon said in a press conference Friday. “That was really cool.”

Gannon wasn’t surprised at Murray hitting the shots he took at the game.

“If you do anything against that guy, don’t bet him because he’ll take your money,” Gannon said.

Gannon admitted Conner’s shot needed some work.

“Not great. I think he needs to use his legs a little bit more,” Gannon said. “I can’t talk anymore because I can’t shoot anymore but it was a little tight.”

After missing the first nine games of the 2023 season due to a knee injury, Murray started the final eight games of the season, leading the Cardinals to a 3-5 record after they started the season 1-8.

In his eight games played, he threw for 1,799 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Conner rushed for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, averaging five yards per carry. He added 165 yards through the air with two touchdowns on 27 catches.

Both Murray and Conner look to help the Cardinals improve from 2023 when the team finished 4-13.