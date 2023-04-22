Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Oklahoma unveils Kyler Murray statue celebrating Heisman season

Apr 21, 2023, 9:04 PM

(Twitter Screenshot/Oklahoma Football)...

(Twitter Screenshot/Oklahoma Football)

(Twitter Screenshot/Oklahoma Football)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has had an eventful couple of days.

Murray spent his Thursday night in Phoenix showing off Arizona’s new uniforms, and on Friday he flew to Oklahoma to celebrate his college accomplishments.

He attended the unveiling of his new statue at his alma mater, which is set to join six others in Heisman Park outside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

RELATED STORIES

The statue depicts Murray, the 2018 Heisman winner, throwing the ball in a headband.

Murray only started one season at OU but made the most of it, leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

He backed up fellow Heisman winner Baker Mayfield in 2017 after transferring in from Texas A&M. Murray said in a video posted by OU football that he wishes he could have been the starter at Oklahoma longer.

Instead he got drafted No. 1 overall by Arizona in 2019 and later won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“It wasn’t always perfect, I had to wait, the patience and then to come out on top after all the hard work … I’m grateful for everything that happened here,” Murray said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. … I hate that I only got one season here, but I loved my time here.”

Murray was also a standout player on the diamond, and the OU baseball team paid homage to him with decals on their helmets during Friday’s game against Texas.

The QB said on Instagram that the Sooners better win with those on, which they did, 2-1.

Murray is entering his fifth pro season with the Cardinals and continues to rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 last season.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks with reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Tempe (Tyl...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort can make 1st big mark as Cardinals GM with strong draft

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is ready to embark on the NFL Draft and all the twists and turns that could come with it.

21 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Ossenfort mum on futures of Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is keeping things in-house regarding trade chatter around Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins.

21 hours ago

Stanley Berryhill at Arizona Cardinals practice on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Tyle...

Associated Press

NFL suspends Arizona alum Stanley Berryhill, 4 others for violating gambling policy

The NFL suspended five players, including Wildcat alum and former Cardinals WR Stanley Berryhill, for violating the league’s gambling policy.

21 hours ago

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during a news conference at the NFL football sco...

Tyler Drake

Mysterious Texans complicate how Cardinals operate with No. 3 pick

Whatever the Houston Texans do at No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft will directly impact the Arizona Cardinals one pick later.

21 hours ago

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray chats with sideline reporter Paul Calvisi during the unveiling of Arizona...

Tyler Drake

Keeping it simple: Arizona Cardinals unveil new uniforms ahead of 2023 season

After 19 years of rocking the same threads, the Arizona Cardinals will be sporting new everyday uniforms when the new season rolls around.

21 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals new jersey teaser video...

Arizona Sports

New jersey release? Cardinals hint something’s coming Thursday night

Could it finally be? Is a new Arizona Cardinals jersey set to be revealed? The team teased something is coming Thursday night.

2 days ago

Oklahoma unveils Kyler Murray statue celebrating Heisman season