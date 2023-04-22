Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has had an eventful couple of days.

Murray spent his Thursday night in Phoenix showing off Arizona’s new uniforms, and on Friday he flew to Oklahoma to celebrate his college accomplishments.

He attended the unveiling of his new statue at his alma mater, which is set to join six others in Heisman Park outside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The statue depicts Murray, the 2018 Heisman winner, throwing the ball in a headband.

Murray only started one season at OU but made the most of it, leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

He backed up fellow Heisman winner Baker Mayfield in 2017 after transferring in from Texas A&M. Murray said in a video posted by OU football that he wishes he could have been the starter at Oklahoma longer.

Instead he got drafted No. 1 overall by Arizona in 2019 and later won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“It wasn’t always perfect, I had to wait, the patience and then to come out on top after all the hard work … I’m grateful for everything that happened here,” Murray said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. … I hate that I only got one season here, but I loved my time here.”

Murray was also a standout player on the diamond, and the OU baseball team paid homage to him with decals on their helmets during Friday’s game against Texas.

The QB said on Instagram that the Sooners better win with those on, which they did, 2-1.

Murray is entering his fifth pro season with the Cardinals and continues to rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 last season.

