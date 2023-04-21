PHOENIX — It’s finally happening. The Arizona Cardinals are getting a fresh look.

After 19 years of rocking the same threads, the Cardinals will be sporting new everyday uniforms when the new season rolls around.

No, the #AZCardinals’ new uniforms don’t include the state flag. And no, it’s not the end of the world. My ranking of Arizona’s new threads (which are a step up from the old jerseys in my opinion): 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aF4Hph097q — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 21, 2023

With the help of D.J. Humphries, Cam Thomas, James Conner, Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Jalen Thompson, Rondale Moore, Marquise Brown and Kyler Murray, owner Michael Bidwill and the team debuted their new look at the Van Buren in Phoenix on Thursday night.

#AZCardinals RB James Conner is digging the clean look of Arizona’s new uniforms. “There’s no numbers on the side. The all red one says ‘Arizona’ real big and bold and it makes you feel like you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.” 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/GygRVDE0sf — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 21, 2023

“It was time to update it,” Bidwill said in the team’s intro video of the new uniforms. “I couldn’t be more excited about getting this out, because I’ve heard our fans, I’ve heard our players and I think I did a pretty good job of deflecting all the questions that came over the years.

“We’ve been waiting for this day. … They really speak to our tradition and also our evolution and our future. They’re cool. I think they’re clean. I’m excited about this.”

The biggest change in the uniforms will be the all red jerseys with an “Arizona” displayed on the front. This will be the first time the state’s name has been depicted on the jersey.

The whites have a “modern flair,” with red numbers and names on the back. Additionally, the white helmets will have a larger Cardinal depicted with new shadows surrounding it.

The blacks complement the alternate helmets released last season with all black jerseys and red numbers and names.

The wait is over Cardinals fans! What do you think about Arizona’s new uniforms? 🎥: @Tdrake4sports pic.twitter.com/Eq95P2SLEA — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 21, 2023

“You’ll notice there’s no numbers on the side,” Conner said after the reveal. “The all red one says ‘Arizona’ real big and bold and it makes you feel like you’re playing for something bigger than yourself. You’re representing the whole state with this one.”

Aside from the team’s alternate black helmet this past season and Arizona’s color rush uniforms before that, the Cardinals have seen little change in the uniform department since arriving in the Valley back in 1988.

Even when the NFL moved from Reebok to Nike in 2012, Arizona’s look largely remained the same.

Outside of the brand swap, the Cardinals’ last major uniform overhaul was in 2005.

On top of that primary jersey redesign, Arizona also moved to a more aggressive and sleeker Cardinals logo on the helmet. The Cardinals had rocked the same white helmet with the bird logo look for 45 years before the change.

The chatter of getting a new look wasn’t lost on Bidwill, who had heard the buzz about fresh uniforms but wasn’t about to jump the gun.

“We look at all these things,” Bidwill told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta in 2022. “You probably know, these things, there’s a timeline for them. It takes time. Among the array of things we look at around the team, it’s on the radar.

“We’re going to honor tradition at the same time. It’s part of the array of things we look at. It’s on the radar screen.”

As the saying goes, “look good. Play good.”

