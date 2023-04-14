Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Budda Baker requests trade from Arizona Cardinals, per reports

Apr 14, 2023, 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker...

Safety Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has requested a trade from the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In February, Baker had also requested to be traded or to receive a new contract to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Baker took to Twitter to thank the fan base:

A fan favorite in the Valley with six seasons in Arizona, Baker has posted five Pro Bowl appearances (2017, 2019-23), three All-Pro appearances (2017, 2020-21) and 650 total tackles.

The captain has 93 games played as a Cardinal, with seven interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 32 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits.

The 27-year-old safety on April 13 removed “AZ” from his Twitter bio, posted an Instagram story citing “proper training” after the Cardinals received poor grades for their weight room from players this offseason in an NFLPA poll and finally posted a Michael Jordan meme to Twitter that said “that’s all I needed for him to do that and it became personal for me,” depicting a potential rift with the team.

Despite missing two games due to a sprained ankle, Baker led Arizona in combined tackles with 111 and was one of three players with multiple interceptions last season.

Baker signed a four-year, $59 million contract extension on his rookie deal with the Cardinals in 2020 and is owed over $27 million over the next two seasons.

The safety has many memorable moments in the Valley, most recently being a star of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Seattle Seahawks WR D.K Metcalf racing almost 100 yards down the field to catch him as Baker gave a memorable soundbite after or a classic blitz off the edge that fans witnessed for many years.

Baker is not only one of the best safeties in the league but best defenders, coming in at No. 67 for the NFL’s top 100 players for 2022.

He has teamed in recent years with Jalen Thompson at free safety to make up one of the NFL best safety tandems.

