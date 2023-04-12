TEMPE — Jinx! You owe me a piece of that green jacket.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz likely saw that word thrown his way a lot this past weekend following Jon Rahm’s comments during his Masters victory speech.

Rocking his new green jacket, Rahm opened up about the week that was, but not without mentioning a certain message sent by the tight end in a group text with former Cardinal J.J. Watt ahead of Round 1.

“Before my tee time (to start the tournament), I got a text from a good friend,” Rahm said of Ertz post-victory. “He sent a text, and I am going to paraphrase here, ‘That first green is looking like a walk in the park right now,’ 10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So, thank you, Zach, do not ever do that again please.”

Now, that tracks as a classic jinx in a lot of people’s books.

Ertz, however, views it as anything but after seeing Rahm right his first-hole wrongs for the impressive four-shot win over Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

“Really I think I deserve a piece of the green jacket,” Ertz said Tuesday. “I texted him prior to teeing off trying to gas a friend up. He proceeds to double bogey No. 1. … Then he said he’s never smiled/laughed more after a double bogey in his life.

“So, really if it wasn’t for me, he would have been in the dumps, in the tank, and then he went on to shoot nine-under through the next 17 holes. I think I played a big part in Sunday’s victory.”

Luckily for Ertz, he hasn’t been removed from the “Birdies and Babies” group chat or kicked out of the foursome just yet despite the jinx-esque text among friends.

“He’ll never be able to get rid of me now. We’re in this together,” Ertz said.

All’s well that ends well, though my money is on Rahm putting Ertz on “do not disturb” when the next major rolls around.

Follow @Tdrake4sports