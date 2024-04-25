Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Kyler Murray ahead of NFL Draft: ‘Something about today just feels right’

Apr 25, 2024, 10:59 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

DETROIT — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t shy about making his opinions known when it comes to the NFL Draft.

If there’s a player that really stands out to the quarterback, he’ll let his front office know.

This year isn’t any different even if Murray has the utmost confidence in general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“I don’t know if there’s another quarterback in the league more locked in than me,” Murray told Fox News on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

“I know Monti and JG on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team,” he added. “Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens.”

And while we don’t know for sure who he wants — though it wouldn’t be hard to connect the dots to Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. or any of the other top wide receiver prospects — it’s safe to say Murray is amped to get things rolling Thursday night in Detroit.

“Something about today just feels right, vibes are immaculate,” the quarterback said on X earlier in the day.

His teammate Paris Johnson Jr., who suited up with Harrison during their days at Ohio State, had a simple yet effective response to his QB’s comments.

Adding a premier talent like Harrison could go a long way in boosting Arizona’s offensive output. He would also give the Cardinals an unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver option to work alongside second-year pro Michael Wilson and veteran Greg Dortch.

Ossenfort said earlier this offseason he appreciates and seeks out player input on prospects.

A former teammate or someone who has done their own homework on players can really help peel back the curtain that much more for their general manager.

So, did Ossenfort listen to what Murray and Johnson had to say about Harrison or any of the other top prospects? We’ll find out soon enough.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

4 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Tyler Drake

What trade packages could the Cardinals potentially get for the No. 4 NFL Draft pick?

What could the Cardinals get in a trade for the No. 4 overall pick? A look at the teams that might be interested and what it would cost.

19 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort chats with Michael Bidwill pregame...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals Corner: Best- and worst-case scenarios for Cardinals’ NFL Draft

Cardinals Corner co-hosts Tyler Drake and Lauren Koval break down the best- and worst-case scenarios for Arizona this NFL Draft.

20 hours ago

Steve Keim looks on...

Tyler Drake

Ex-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim ‘much happier now’ after rehab stint

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim opened up about his mysterious leave of absence and parting of ways from the team on Tuesday.

2 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What is the best move the Cardinals can make in the 1st round of the NFL Draft?

On this episode of Cardinals Corner, Arizona Sports Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and do-it-all contributor Lauren Koval dive into their best- and worst-case scenarios for the Cardinals in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Malik Nabers celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Prisco: Cardinals ‘should’ take Malik Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr. in NFL Draft

CBS Sports draft analyst Pete Prisco believes LSU's Malik Nabers should be the Cardinals' pick at fourth overall in his latest mock draft.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray ahead of NFL Draft: ‘Something about today just feels right’