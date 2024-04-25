DETROIT — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t shy about making his opinions known when it comes to the NFL Draft.

If there’s a player that really stands out to the quarterback, he’ll let his front office know.

This year isn’t any different even if Murray has the utmost confidence in general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“I don’t know if there’s another quarterback in the league more locked in than me,” Murray told Fox News on Monday.

“I know Monti and JG on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team,” he added. “Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens.”

And while we don’t know for sure who he wants — though it wouldn’t be hard to connect the dots to Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. or any of the other top wide receiver prospects — it’s safe to say Murray is amped to get things rolling Thursday night in Detroit.

“Something about today just feels right, vibes are immaculate,” the quarterback said on X earlier in the day.

His teammate Paris Johnson Jr., who suited up with Harrison during their days at Ohio State, had a simple yet effective response to his QB’s comments.

Adding a premier talent like Harrison could go a long way in boosting Arizona’s offensive output. He would also give the Cardinals an unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver option to work alongside second-year pro Michael Wilson and veteran Greg Dortch.

Ossenfort said earlier this offseason he appreciates and seeks out player input on prospects.

A former teammate or someone who has done their own homework on players can really help peel back the curtain that much more for their general manager.

So, did Ossenfort listen to what Murray and Johnson had to say about Harrison or any of the other top prospects? We’ll find out soon enough.

