Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort made his presence felt last NFL Draft with a couple of first-round trades that landed the franchise a cornerstone offensive tackle and additional draft capital.

A quick recap:

– Arizona acquired Nos. 12 and 33 in 2024 and Nos. 27 and 90 in 2025 for Nos. 3 and 105 in last year’s draft.

– Cardinals traded Nos. 12, 34 and 168 to Detroit for Nos. 6 and 81 in 2023.

Are we in for a repeat?

Chatter around the Cardinals’ No. 4 overall pick has only increased as we’ve gotten closer to the NFL Draft. Ossenfort himself said last week that the outside interest is very much there.

Will they really stay at No. 4 and take Ohio State product Marvin Harrison Jr. (if he’s there) or will Ossenfort check off multiple boxes via a trade with a quarterback-needy team that nets Arizona multiple picks and/or premium talent?

Taking the latter into account, here’s a closer look at the trade packages that could come across Ossenfort’s desk on Thursday:

Minnesota Vikings

Top picks to consider: Nos. 11, 23, 2025 first-rounder

The quarterback landscape has shifted in a major way this free agency.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson now share a locker room in Pittsburgh, while Atlanta has gone all-in on Kirk Cousins leading the charge.

The signal-calling movement “may have” remedied a couple problem areas across the NFL, but it also opened up a pair of big ones, beginning with the Vikings.

On top of losing Cousins to free agency, Minnesota watched Joshua Dobbs head to San Francisco. The Vikings did, however, bring in ex-49er Sam Darnold.

While Darnold has starting experience, the Minnesota addition did little to boost the quarterback position even if head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks the quarterback’s “best football is ahead of him.”

And with the starting-caliber-quarterback well pretty much dried up, all eyes turn to the NFL Draft.

Much like the Cardinals, the Vikings have two first-round picks this April. If inclined, Minnesota could very well package those two first-rounders if it’s enamored with one of the top quarterback prospects.

A name many have linked to the Vikings this draft is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings could also try to keep that second first-rounder and offer up a 2025 first-round pick, which after seeing how much Ossenfort likes to stockpile, could very well be another option to consider.

But what about wide receiver Justin Jefferson?

The most unlikely move here is seeing Jefferson attached to any sort of deal the Cardinals would agree to.

Yes, Arizona is in desperate need of a legit No. 1 wide receiver with Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch currently headlining the room. But after Ossenfort just pulled the team out of the cap-space cellar, agreeing to a hefty extension that Jefferson is after — which would be a caveat in any deal for the wideout — just doesn’t seem like a move the Cardinals should make when they could add a top wide receiver prospect on a much more cost-effective rookie deal.

The trade that makes sense: Cardinals send Nos. 4 and 66 to Minnesota in exchange for Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 first-rounder.

Looking to speed up the rebuild timeline, Ossenfort nabs two more first-round picks on top of Arizona’s No. 27 pick.

That kind of move would give the Cardinals options. They could add three highly ranked prospects or use the additional draft capital in other trades down the line.

Denver Broncos

Top picks to consider: Nos. 12, 76, future first-round picks

As mentioned up higher, Wilson now resides in the Steel City after a failed experiment in Denver.

And while the team added Zach Wilson via trade this week, he along with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci do little to boast much confidence. A franchise quarterback is desperately needed.

All signs point to the Broncos addressing that this draft. Head coach Sean Payton added even more to that narrative during the annual owners’ meeting in Florida earlier in the offseason.

“It’s realistic. What’s hard to predict, though, is what’s on the receiving end,” Payton told reporters. “I think it’s good to be Monti today at Arizona. It’s hard to predict what that cost is and yet I certainly wouldn’t say that it’s unrealistic. We’ll pay close attention to it.”

At the very least, Ossenfort just appreciates the nod.

“It was nice of Sean to notice the position we are in,” Ossenfort told AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban.

The Vikings have the first-round draft capital this year to potentially make a move up the draft board without burning a future pick. The same can’t be said for the Broncos.

For a move to be made, future assets will need to be attached.

The trade that makes sense: Denver sends Nos. 12 and 76 and a first-round pick in 2025 and 2026 to the Cardinals for Nos. 4 and 138 in 2024.

The more flexibility to manipulate the draft board now and down the line the better for Ossenfort.

Las Vegas Raiders

Top picks to consider: Nos. 13, 44, 77, future first-round picks

The Raiders are the wild card of the group.

While head coach Antonio Pierce is planning to let Aidan O’Connell compete for the starting quarterback role, the door is very much open for Las Vegas to bring in another arm this draft.

And let’s not forget the connection Pierce has with LSU’s Jayden Daniels from their time together at Arizona State (2019-21).

The further you go down the draft board, though, the more draft capital is needed to come up.

If the Raiders are really that enamored with Daniels — or any of the other quarterback options — that could be there at No. 4, it’s going to cost a whole lot.

The trade that makes sense: Raiders deal Nos. 13 and 44 and a first-round pick in 2025 and 2026 for Nos. 4 and 90.

New York Giants

Top picks to consider: Nos. 6 and 47, future picks

Trading with the Giants wouldn’t net nearly as much draft capital than those listed above.

That doesn’t mean a trade with New York isn’t something that might peak Ossenfort’s interest.

Making a deal that includes the No. 6 overall pick would more than likely guarantee that one of the top three wide receiver prospects would still be on the board.

It would also mean more picks for Ossenfort to work with in the immediate future.

Again, not the flashiest of deals, but something to consider.

The trade that makes sense: Giants deal Nos. 6 and 47 and a 2025 second-round pick for No. 4 overall.

