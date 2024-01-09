Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

Jan 9, 2024, 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals embark on the offseason looking to build upon Year 1 under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The culture has undoubtedly been set. Now, it’s about getting more of the right pieces within the franchise.

One way to do that is through the 2024 NFL Draft where the Cardinals hold the fourth overall pick.

Given the various roster holes Arizona currently has, there are quite a few different ways Ossenfort can go about utilizing the top-five pick. He could nab a potential generational-type or trade out of the pick entirely for even more draft capital to work with down the line.

To help keep you up to date on what draft analysts across the country are thinking when it comes to the Cardinals, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is back up and running.

In this space, you’ll find all the mock drafts you could ever need as they come in leading all the way up to April’s spectacle.

2024 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Player Position School Mocked to Cardinals (number of times)
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 7
Rome Odunze WR Washington 1
Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 1
Malik Nabers WR LSU 1
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State 1

Jan. 9

SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) NFL mock draft 2024: Updated 1st round projection after National Championship — Harrison Jr.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2024: Bears, Cardinals opt for top WRs; Falcons, Vikings join QB run with J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. — Odunze

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade down, stay with Justin Fields; Patriots, Giants start over with top-10 QBs — Fashanu

Fantasy Pros (Mike Fanelli) 2024 NFL Mock Draft With Trades: Mike Fanelli (1.0) — Alt

Jan. 8

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) 2024 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Bears reset at QB with USC’s Caleb Williams, Patriots land LSU’s Jayden Daniels — Harrison Jr.

Tankathon (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft — Harrison Jr.

The 33rd Team (Connor Livesay) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Latest First-Round Predictions After Week 18 — Harrison Jr.

Bleacher Report (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Regular-Season Picks — Harrison Jr.

Jan. 7

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) NFL Mock Draft 2024: How Many QBs In Top 10? — Harrison Jr.

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: End-of-season quarterback decisions lead to surprising picks — Nabers

Sports Illustrated (Luke Easterling) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Instant 1st-Round Projections After Week 18 — Harrison Jr.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

James Conner smiles after beating the Philadelphia Eagles...

Tyler Drake

The defining moments of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals

Year 1 of Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon is officially in the books.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray: 2023 Arizona Cardinals ‘was 1 of my favorite teams to be a part of’

Optimism about the Cardinals' future was bursting at the seams, especially when franchise quarterback Kyler Murray was at the podium.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort and Dave Spears look on at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals hold No. 4 pick in 2024 NFL Draft after 4-13 season

The Arizona Cardinals will pick fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

James Conner scores a TD...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ James Conner tops 1,000 rushing yards for 1st time in career

With more than 110 rushing yards against the Seahawks on Sunday, RB James Conner reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

2 days ago

Dennis Gardeck at practice...

Tyler Drake

Dennis Gardeck officially active for Cardinals’ Week 18 tilt vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck is officially active for the team's Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

James Conner celebrates TD...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals RB James Conner’s 1st career 1,000-yard season within reach

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner is just one of a handful of Cardinals players that can reach a milestone in Week 18's tilt vs. the Seahawks.

4 days ago

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?