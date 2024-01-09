The Arizona Cardinals embark on the offseason looking to build upon Year 1 under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The culture has undoubtedly been set. Now, it’s about getting more of the right pieces within the franchise.

One way to do that is through the 2024 NFL Draft where the Cardinals hold the fourth overall pick.

Given the various roster holes Arizona currently has, there are quite a few different ways Ossenfort can go about utilizing the top-five pick. He could nab a potential generational-type or trade out of the pick entirely for even more draft capital to work with down the line.

To help keep you up to date on what draft analysts across the country are thinking when it comes to the Cardinals, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is back up and running.

In this space, you’ll find all the mock drafts you could ever need as they come in leading all the way up to April’s spectacle.

2024 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Player Position School Mocked to Cardinals (number of times) Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 7 Rome Odunze WR Washington 1 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 1 Malik Nabers WR LSU 1 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State 1

Jan. 9

SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) NFL mock draft 2024: Updated 1st round projection after National Championship — Harrison Jr.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2024: Bears, Cardinals opt for top WRs; Falcons, Vikings join QB run with J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. — Odunze

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade down, stay with Justin Fields; Patriots, Giants start over with top-10 QBs — Fashanu

Fantasy Pros (Mike Fanelli) 2024 NFL Mock Draft With Trades: Mike Fanelli (1.0) — Alt

Jan. 8

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) 2024 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Bears reset at QB with USC’s Caleb Williams, Patriots land LSU’s Jayden Daniels — Harrison Jr.

Tankathon (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft — Harrison Jr.

The 33rd Team (Connor Livesay) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Latest First-Round Predictions After Week 18 — Harrison Jr.

Bleacher Report (staff) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Regular-Season Picks — Harrison Jr.

Jan. 7

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) NFL Mock Draft 2024: How Many QBs In Top 10? — Harrison Jr.

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: End-of-season quarterback decisions lead to surprising picks — Nabers

Sports Illustrated (Luke Easterling) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Instant 1st-Round Projections After Week 18 — Harrison Jr.

