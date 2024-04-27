Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals select RB Trey Benson with No. 66 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 6:53 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals selected Florida State running back Trey Benson with the 66th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Benson heads to the desert after playing the past two seasons at Florida State.

During that span, the running back posted at least 906 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He finished his career at FSU with 310 carries for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also caught 33 balls for 371 and another score.

He also served as a return man for FSU in 2022, returning five kicks for 192 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED STORIES

Benson now joins a running backs room led by starter James Conner and change-of-pace back Michael Carter.

Who else have the Arizona Cardinals picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals kicked off the draft adding a pair of potential game changers in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

Harrison gives quarterback Kyler Murray the WR1 he’s been looking for, while Robinson adds more versatility to Arizona’s defensive line rotation.

Arizona then dealt Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons for Nos. 43 and 79.

The Cardinals used that 43rd pick on Rutgers cornerback Max Melton.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 3, pick No. 71 overall (from Tennessee Titans)
– Round 3, pick No. 79 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)
– Round 3, pick No. 90 overall (from Houston Texans)
– Round 4, pick No. 104 overall
– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall
– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)
– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

Cardinals Corner

Rutgers cornerback Max Melton celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals select Rutgers CB Max Melton with No. 43 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals took Rutgers cornerback Max Melton with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort talks to reporters...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals trade Nos. 35, 186 to Falcons for Nos. 43, 79 in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have traded Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 43 and 79 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Sr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. pose for a photo...

Tyler Drake

On or off the field, Marvin Harrison Sr. couldn’t be prouder of his son

Seeing your son reach new heights as a football player can do a lot for a father's pride, especially if that parent is an NFL Hall of Famer.

3 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks with reporters after getting drafted at No. 4 overall by the Arizona Car...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison ecstatic to be a Cardinal, Kyler Murray’s newest WR1

Marvin Harrison Jr. is ready to follow in former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's footsteps.

21 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall b...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals select Marvin Harrison Jr. with 4th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals held at the No. 4 pick and selected Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray ahead of NFL Draft: ‘Something about today just feels right’

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't shy about making his opinions known when it comes to improving the roster through the NFL Draft.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals select RB Trey Benson with No. 66 pick in 2024 NFL Draft