The Arizona Cardinals selected Florida State running back Trey Benson with the 66th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Benson heads to the desert after playing the past two seasons at Florida State.

During that span, the running back posted at least 906 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He finished his career at FSU with 310 carries for 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also caught 33 balls for 371 and another score.

He also served as a return man for FSU in 2022, returning five kicks for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Benson now joins a running backs room led by starter James Conner and change-of-pace back Michael Carter.

Who else have the Arizona Cardinals picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals kicked off the draft adding a pair of potential game changers in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

Harrison gives quarterback Kyler Murray the WR1 he’s been looking for, while Robinson adds more versatility to Arizona’s defensive line rotation.

Arizona then dealt Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons for Nos. 43 and 79.

The Cardinals used that 43rd pick on Rutgers cornerback Max Melton.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 3, pick No. 71 overall (from Tennessee Titans)

– Round 3, pick No. 79 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)

– Round 3, pick No. 90 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 4, pick No. 104 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

