TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals added juice to the offense with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the defensive line with Darius Robinson in the first round of the NFL Draft, and general manager Monti Ossenfort ended the night feeling optimistic about his options in Round 2 on Friday.

The Cardinals own the No. 35 overall selection, the third pick of the second round, a prime spot to land talent that slipped from Day 1. After holding off on making any trades Thursday, Ossenfort expects the phone to be “ringing pretty hot and heavy as well from teams looking to come up.”

“I feel really good, we still have some players we really like up on the board,” Ossenfort said Thursday night at the team facility in Tempe.

“What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too. I think we’ll, just as today, I think we’ll be ready to pick a player at 35. And I think we’ll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit.”

Arizona also has three third-rounders to work with, starting with the No. 66 selection, and five Day 3 picks.

The Cardinals fielded calls on Thursday for their first-round picks as part of their due diligence, but the organization stood pat at Nos. 4 and 27, respectively.

“It was gonna take something really big to get us off that (fourth) pick,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ NFL Draft special. “We certainly had conversations … we were ready for any opportunity that came our way and ultimately, the best thing for us as an organization was to add Marvin.”

Who are the best remaining players available in the NFL Draft?

ESPN and NFL.com had a consensus top four players remaining on the board:

– CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

– DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

– WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

– CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Wide receivers Ladd McConkey from Georgia and Keon Coleman from Florida State are also considered among the better prospects remaining. Up front along the offensive line, the Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson and Notre Dame tackle Blake Fisher are names to keep tabs on.

