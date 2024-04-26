Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ Monti Ossenfort feels good about options in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 9:29 AM

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals added juice to the offense with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the defensive line with Darius Robinson in the first round of the NFL Draft, and general manager Monti Ossenfort ended the night feeling optimistic about his options in Round 2 on Friday.

The Cardinals own the No. 35 overall selection, the third pick of the second round, a prime spot to land talent that slipped from Day 1. After holding off on making any trades Thursday, Ossenfort expects the phone to be “ringing pretty hot and heavy as well from teams looking to come up.”

“I feel really good, we still have some players we really like up on the board,” Ossenfort said Thursday night at the team facility in Tempe.

RELATED STORIES

“What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too. I think we’ll, just as today, I think we’ll be ready to pick a player at 35. And I think we’ll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit.”

Arizona also has three third-rounders to work with, starting with the No. 66 selection, and five Day 3 picks.

The Cardinals fielded calls on Thursday for their first-round picks as part of their due diligence, but the organization stood pat at Nos. 4 and 27, respectively.

“It was gonna take something really big to get us off that (fourth) pick,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ NFL Draft special. “We certainly had conversations … we were ready for any opportunity that came our way and ultimately, the best thing for us as an organization was to add Marvin.”

Who are the best remaining players available in the NFL Draft?

ESPN and NFL.com had a consensus top four players remaining on the board:

– CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
– DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
– WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
– CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Wide receivers Ladd McConkey from Georgia and Keon Coleman from Florida State are also considered among the better prospects remaining. Up front along the offensive line, the Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson and Notre Dame tackle Blake Fisher are names to keep tabs on.

Arizona Cardinals

Korey Cunningham...

Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals OL Korey Cunningham found dead at age 28

Korey Cunningham, a former offensive lineman who played with the Arizona Cardinals, has died at the age of 28.

47 minutes ago

Monti Ossenfort at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine...

Arizona Sports

Watch: Cardinals GM tells Marvin Harrison Jr. he has 3 jobs

In Monti Ossenfort's call to Marvin Harrison Jr. to tell him the Arizona Cardinals were picking him, the GM said the WR has just three jobs.

2 hours ago

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson speaks at the 2024 NFL Draft after being selected by the...

Tyler Drake

Versatility, being a good teammate at forefront of Darius Robinson’s game

Darius Robinson brings versatility to the Arizona Cardinals' defensive front after he was selected 27th in the 2024 NFL Draft.

10 hours ago

Darius Robinson...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals took trade calls at NFL Draft, stood pat for Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson

The Cardinals stood pat with their first-round picks at the NFL Draft, a difference from general manager Monti Ossenfort's strategy in 2023.

11 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Marvin Harrison Jr. checked all the extra boxes when he met with the Cardinals at the combine

Marvin Harrison Jr. checked all the extra boxes when he met with the Cardinals at the combine and then when he visited Arizona, GM Monti Ossenfort said.

11 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks with reporters after getting drafted at No. 4 overall by the Arizona Car...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison ecstatic to be a Cardinal, Kyler Murray’s newest WR1

Marvin Harrison Jr. is ready to follow in former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's footsteps.

12 hours ago

Cardinals’ Monti Ossenfort feels good about options in 2nd round of NFL Draft