DETROIT — Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon set the standard last year predicated on team-first mentality and versatility.

The Cardinals’ 27th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and defender Darius Robinson checks both of those boxes and more.

“Being the best teammate possible. Being a low-ego, high-output guy and always finding ways to get better in whatever role they put me into the best of my ability,” Robinson told Arizona Sports when asked what he brings to the Cardinals’ roster.

“I would say I am a technician,” he added on a conference call with local reporters. “I’m always working my hands inside, upper-body rotation, turning my toe up the top of the rush and coming out of my hips.

“That way whenever I go to a different alignment, it’s the same guide. It’s just the steps and the timing that’s a little bit different.”

Where is Darius Robinson going to line up for the Cardinals?

The Cardinals entered the draft in desperate need of added talent at the pass rusher position.

Robinson, however, spent a lot of his time working more along the interior of the defensive line through most of his years at Missouri.

That changed in 2023, though, when the defender saw an uptick of snaps off the edge in his final year at Mizzou.

The switch-up translated to career marks in sacks and tackles for loss across 12 games played. He also forced a fumble.

What will his role with the Cardinals be?

“We haven’t talked about that but at the same time, whatever the alignment is, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability,” Robinson said.

“I’m just really excited to meet my coaches … whatever they say, I’ll listen to my coaches and do whatever is going to help our team win games.”

Bigger than football

The stars aligned for Robinson on Thursday night.

Not only did he make his dream of becoming an NFL athlete come true, he also did so in his home state with loved ones surrounding him.

“It means a lot,” Robinson said. “I’m just so thankful that they can all be here and we can all share this moment together because it was all of us putting in this work together. I’m getting it right now, but this don’t mean nothing. I got a lot more work to do and I’m really excited.”

