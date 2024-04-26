Close
Marvin Harrison ecstatic to be a Cardinal, Kyler Murray’s newest WR1

Apr 25, 2024, 9:41 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr. speaks with reporters after getting selected at No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

BY TYLER DRAKE


DETROIT — Well before Marvin Harrison Jr. was being linked to the Arizona Cardinals this NFL Draft cycle, the wide receiver was no stranger to the franchise.

An aspiring wideout himself, watching a guy like Larry Fitzgerald do his thing in the desert was something else.

He’ll now look to follow in his footsteps after Arizona took him No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I just really loved the Cardinals,” Harrison told Arizona Sports on Thursday night. “Watching them growing up, Larry Fitzgerald being one of the best receivers in the league for a long period of time, the Cardinals always caught my eye. It’s pretty surreal.

“Even before (Ohio State teammate Paris Johnson Jr.) got drafted by the Cardinals when we were talking about joining up, we knew Arizona would be a place that we’d do that. It’s crazy how it’s all came full circle, but I could not be happier to be an Arizona Cardinal.”

Getting drafted in the first round is a feat in itself. The job is far from done for Harrison.

As his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., told him: “You put in so much work to get to this point and there’s so much work still to be done.”

And the prospect of doing just that alongside quarterback Kyler Murray has Harrison busting at the seams with excitement.

“There’s so many pieces, but it all starts with the guy at the helm and that’s Kyler Murray,” Harrison said.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the game. He’s so dynamic. He’s a winner. Super excited to play with him. I just know how special he is as a player and as a person as well.”

What does Marvin Harrison Jr. bring to the Cardinals offense?

At 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, Harrison automatically slides in as Arizona’s WR1 alongside Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

And on top of his size, Harrison also brings with him a resume that includes back-to-back 14-touchdown seasons.

He also stretched the field — something the Cardinals desperately need — averaging 18.1 yards in his final season at Ohio State.

