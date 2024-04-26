TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals have traded Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 43 and 79 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It marks the first trade made by general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was uber aggressive last draft with a pair of first-round deals that netted the team the No. 27 overall pick in 2024 and starting tackle Paris Johnson, who went No. 6 overall in 2023.

With Arizona’s No. 35 pick, the Falcons took Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

Who have the Arizona Cardinals taken in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Before the Cardinals traded out of the 35th overall pick, the team made sure to add two blue-chip players to positions of need in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27.

Harrison brings a legit No. 1 option for quarterback Kyler Murray, while Robinson gives the defensive front some versatility.

With two big needs seemingly filled, two positions to keep eyes on moving forward for the Cardinals are cornerback and interior offensive line.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks are as follows:

– Round 2, pick No. 43 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)

– Round 3, pick No. 66 overall

– Round 3, pick No. 71 overall (from Tennessee Titans)

– Round 3, pick No. 79 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)

– Round 3, pick No. 90 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 4, pick No. 104 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

