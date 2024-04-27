The Arizona Cardinals traded the 79th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Nos. 82 and 191.

They then turned around and added Illinois tight end Tip Reiman with the 82nd overall pick.

Reiman spent the past four seasons at Illinois. He set career marks in 2023 behind 19 catches for 203 yards and three scores across 12 games played.

He now joins a tight ends room led by third-year pro Trey McBride, who exploded on the scene last season with 81 catches for 825 yards and three scores.

The Colts meanwhile nabbed offensive tackle Matt Goncalves at No. 79.

The trade with Indianapolis marks the second Day 2 deal for general manager Monti Ossenfort, who shipped off Nos. 35 and 186 to Falcons for Nos. 43 and 79.

Who else have the Arizona Cardinals picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals kicked off the NFL Draft with two top tier talents in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

Harrison is expected to take over the team’s undisputed No. 1 option and should be able to stretch the field that much more for Arizona. Robinson is a versatile defender capable of moving throughout the Cardinals’ defensive front.

Then after trading with the Falcons, the Cardinals used the 43rd pick on Rutgers cornerback Max Melton.

Twenty-three picks later, Florida State running back Trey Benson would get the phone call from Ossenfort at 66th overall.

Arizona’s 71st pick meanwhile was used on versatile offensive lineman Isaiah Adams out of Illinois.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 3, pick No. 90 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 4, pick No. 104 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 6, pick No. 191 overall (from Indianapolis Colts)

– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

Follow @Tdrake4sports