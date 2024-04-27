Close
Arizona Cardinals take Illinois T/G Isaiah Adams with 71st pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 7:18 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Isaiah Adams talks to the media during the NFL Draft Combine...

Isaiah Adams #OL01 of the Illinois Fighting Illini speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals selected versatile Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adams heads to Arizona after starting in all 25 games across the past two seasons at Illinois.

He shifted around the offensive line during that span, working primarily as a left guard in 2022 before playing 10 of his final 12 games with the school at right tackle.

“Adams’ 2022 guard tape is important, as he’s likely to end up back at guard after a season at right tackle in 2023,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said in his analysis of the lineman.

“He’s thick but athletic, with the ability to lead the action as a pulling blocker or finish drive blocks with authority when unlocking his power.”

Who else have the Arizona Cardinals picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals began the draft with a pair of impact players in Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

Harrison provides starting quarterback Kyler Murray with a true No. 1 option. Robinson adds more versatility to Arizona’s defensive front.

Arizona then sent Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 43 and 79.

The Cardinals used that 43rd pick on Rutgers cornerback Max Melton before coming back around and taking Florida State running back Trey Benson at 66th overall.

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 3, pick No. 82 overall (from Indianapolis Colts)
– Round 3, pick No. 90 overall (from Houston Texans)
– Round 4, pick No. 104 overall
– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall
– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)
– Round 6, pick No. 191 overall (from Indianapolis Colts)
– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

