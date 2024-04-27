The Arizona Cardinals took Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones with the No. 90 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jones heads to Arizona after spending the past six years at Boston College.

Across nine games in 2023, Jones set career highs with five interceptions and eight passes defensed to go along with 25 tackles and a forced fumble.

Jones marks the second cornerback taken by the Cardinals this NFL Draft. In the second round, Arizona opted for CB Max Melton out of Rutgers.

Cornerback marked a big position of need that had to be addressed this offseason, especially after the defense ended up 31st in the league with an opposing passer rating of 102.9 and was 30th in receiving touchdowns allowed with 32.

With Antonio Hamilton departing in free agency to Atlanta, Arizona went out and boosted the position with veteran free agent addition Sean Murphy-Bunting. He now fits in alongside the trio of second-year pros Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V and Kei’Trel Clark and Melton.

Murphy-Bunting is near the top of the list to secure one of the starting roles in coordinator Nick Rallis’ defense.

Each of the three youngsters meanwhile flashed as rookies, with Williams taking over nickel corner after returning from a torn ACL suffered the year prior. Thomas and Clark both operated on the outside when on the field.

Who else have the Arizona Cardinals picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals got after it in the first round with the additions of Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

Harrison should be in line to take over as the team’s WR1. Robinson should also be in the mix for a meaningful role right away.

The Cardinals then flipped Nos. 35 and 186 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 43 and 79.

Twenty-three picks later, Florida State running back Trey Benson would get the phone call from Ossenfort at 66th overall.

Arizona used its next pick at No. 71 on offensive lineman Isaiah Adams out of Illinois.

Ossenfort again got on the phone, trading the 79th pick in the third round to the Indianapolis Colts for Nos. 82 and 191.

He used the 82nd pick on Illinois tight end Tip Reiman

Where else are the Cardinals picking this NFL Draft?

Arizona’s remaining picks:

– Round 4, pick No. 104 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 138 overall

– Round 5, pick No. 162 overall (from Houston Texans)

– Round 6, pick No. 191 overall (from Indianapolis Colts)

– Round 7, pick No. 226 overall (from New York Giants)

Follow @Tdrake4sports