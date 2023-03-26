2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason looking to rebuild around the pieces they have in house after a 4-13 finish.

Last season was nowhere near where the team wanted to be, but its record did net the Cardinals the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with.

With the third pick, Arizona is in a prime spot to nab a cornerstone-type talent. It could also trade the pick to one of the handful of teams looking for their next franchise QB, gathering additional compensation in the process.

A lot can happen between now and Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 27. Draft stocks will fluctuate, leaks will come out and team needs will undoubtedly change.

To help keep you up to date on what draft analysts across the country are thinking when it comes to the Cardinals, our annual Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker is up and running.

We’ll gather all the mock drafts from the sources you’ve grown to trust over the years and put them all in one place. The most recent mocks will appear at the top of the post, which will be updated frequently up until draft day.

2023 Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Player Position School Mocked to Cardinals (number of times) Will Anderson Jr. OLB Alabama 44 Jalen Carter DT Georgia 25 Trade down — — 12 Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 6 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 1 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 1

March 26

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Will Levis falls and a surprise team trades up for him; Bucs nab Round 2 QB — Anderson

March 25

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Others Traded, Vikings and Dolphins Nab New QB1 — Anderson

March 24

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up — Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Colts and receive the No. 4 pick to take Anderson.

March 21

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) 2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s first-round pick predictions — Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Colts in exchange for a package that includes the No. 4 pick.

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks land in top 6 picks, plus more results from CBS Sports HQ live mock — Anderson

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Bucs, Colts, Panthers, Texans, Vikings pick QBs in Round 1 — Anderson

March 20

247 Sports (Brad Crawford) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders, Chiefs trade up in post-free-agency projection from CBS Sports — Anderson

The Draft Network (Brentley Weissman) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: NFL Free Agency Shakeup — Anderson

Tankathon (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft — Anderson

March 16

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) 2023 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Carolina Panthers select QB C.J. Stroud, Indianapolis Colts snag QB Anthony Richardson — Anderson

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Ravens get Lamar Jackson a pass-catcher; Commanders make huge trade up for QB — Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Washington Commanders for a package that include the No. 16 pick.

March 15

The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: New Team Picking No. 1 — Anderson

Covers (Andrew Caley) 2023 NFL Mock Draft Version 2: Top Quarterback Shifts With No. 1 Pick Changing Hands — Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package that includes the No. 7 pick.

March 14

Fox Sports (David Helman and Carmen Vitali) 2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; How do free agents affect choices? — Anderson

Pro Football Network (Joe Broback) Broback’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Free Agent Frenzy Causes C.J. Stroud To Rise, Quentin Johnston and DK Metcalf Join Forces — Anderson

March 13

Tankathon (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft — Anderson

March 7

ESPN (McShay) 2023 NFL mock draft: Todd McShay’s first-round pick predictions — Anderson

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Ravens trade Lamar Jackson to Falcons, draft QB Will Levis — The Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Raiders for package that includes No. 7 pick.

The Athletic (Dane Brugler) Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft, 3.0: Colts trade up to No. 1 for C.J. Stroud — Anderson

Bleacher Report (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Combine Predictions — Anderson

The Score (Dan Wilkins, Dane Belbeck) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post-combine edition — The Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Panthers for a package that includes the No. 9 pick.

Pro Football Focus (staff) PFF NFL Stock Exchange Podcast: Post-combine 2023 NFL mock draft — Wilson

March 6

The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post NFL Combine Edition — Anderson

The Athletic (Mike Sando) NFL GMs and execs mock out the 2023 NFL Draft’s top 10 picks — Wilson

March 5

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Anthony Richardson lands with Raiders; Bryce Young goes No. 1 as Bears trade back — Carter

March 4

Pro Football Network (Dalton Miller) Miller’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson Soars, Jordan Addison and Quentin Johnston Find New Homes — The Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Panthers for Nos. 9 and 39 and a 2024 first-round pick.

Feb. 28

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) 2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s first-round pick predictions — Anderson

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Raiders snag QB Will Levis; Cowboys, Chiefs add receivers — Anderson

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three rounds, Carolina and Washington move up — Anderson

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) Two-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 4 QBs land in top 10, trenches dominate top half of order — The Cardinals trade the No. 3 pick to the Panthers in exchange for Nos. 9 and 39.

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) NFL mock draft 2023: Where do Anthony Richardson, Will Levis land in pre-combine look? — Carter

Feb. 27

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) 2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Derek Carr joins Saints; Anthony Richardson goes No. 1 after Bears trade back — Carter

Feb. 23

The Athletic (staff) NFL 2023 Beat Writer Mock Draft: QBs go fast in flurry of trades; Aaron Rodgers dealt — Anderson

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Path To The Super Bowl — Carter

Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald) 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: QB prospect makes big jump into top 10 as scouting combine beckons — Anderson

Feb. 22

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: NFC East adds offensive weapons; Raiders replace Derek Carr — Carter

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Bears trade Justin Fields and select QB with No. 1 pick; Packers add offensive playmaker — Carter

Feb. 21

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Tyree Wilson goes before Will Anderson Jr.; Lions take QB — Wilson

Pro Football Network (Tony Pauline) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs Will Levis and Anthony Richardson Slide in First Round — Carter

Feb. 18

Tankathon (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft — Carter

Feb. 14

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Mock Draft post-Super Bowl: New Colts HC Shane Steichen gets franchise QB as four go in top 10 — Wilson

Feb. 13

NFL.com (Chad Reuter) Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Six trades spice up Round 1; Bears involved in three — Carter

Tankathon (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft — Carter

SB Nation (Joseph Acosta) NFL mock draft 2023: Updated first-round projection after Super Bowl — Anderson

Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre) Post-Super Bowl mock draft: Bryce Young slips out of top five — Carter

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner) Post-Super Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young and Will Levis off the board first, C.J. Stroud joins Panthers — Carter

Bleacher Report (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Super Bowl Picks — Cardinals trade third pick for Carolina Panther’s Nos. 9, 40 and 115 picks in this year’s draft. Carolina also sends Arizona a 2024 second rounder.

33rd Team (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.1: Post-Super Bowl Picks; Shocking Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers Trades — Cardinals trade third pick for Indianapolis Colts’ Nos. 4 and 35.

Barstool Sports (Matt Fitzgerald) In This Post-Super Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft, 3 QB Trades Are Made, And A Stunning No. 1 Overall Pick Emerges — Anderson

Feb. 12

The Draft Network (Brentley Weissman) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Mocking Without Trades — Carter

Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) 2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections after Super Bowl LVII — Carter

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Eagles add Round 1 talent to Super Bowl defense; Buccaneers land Tom Brady replacement — Carter

Feb. 10

NFL.com (Cynthia Frelund) Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Cowboys select RB Bijan Robinson; Saints snag QB — Wilson

Feb. 7

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Buccaneers select Tom Brady’s successor — Anderson

Feb. 3

NFL.com (Eric Edholm) Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back — Anderson

The Ringer (Danny Kelly) The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide with scouting reports by Danny Kelly — Anderson

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jets look elsewhere for franchise QB after four signal-callers go in top 10 — Anderson

Feb. 2

Pro Football Network (Arif Hasan) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trade-Heavy First Round Sees Bryce Young Going First and 4 QBs Overall — Anderson

The Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) 2023 NFL mock draft: New 2-round projections for Senior Bowl week — Anderson

Feb. 1

The Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Saints back in the first round; Jets and Colts trade for quarterbacks — Carter

Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans’ Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton’s Broncos take one too — Anderson

Jan. 30

SB Nation (Mark Schofield) NFL mock draft 2023: Pre-Super Bowl edition — Anderson

The Draft Network (Joe Marino) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Overwhelming EDGE Talent — Anderson

The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears stay put at No. 1, Raiders make a big move for a QB — Cardinals trade Las Vegas Raiders the No. 3 pick in exchange for Nos. 7, 38, 142 and 145

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 10, Jets look elsewhere for franchise passer — Anderson

Pro Football Focus (Trevor Sikkema) 2023 Mock Draft: Texans trade up to No. 1, three QBs land in the top 10 — Anderson

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Eagles add to Super Bowl defense; Bengals, Ravens reset secondaries; Seahawks join QB run — Carter

Jan. 29

33rd Team (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.3: Who Lands Aaron Rodgers In Blockbuster Deal? Cardinals trade No. 3 pick to Indianapolis Colts’ in exchange for Nos. 4 and 35.

Jan. 28

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders Are All In on Anthony Richardson — Carter

Jan. 27

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers orchestrate three-team trade, take Bryce Young at No. 1; Seahawks move up for QB — Gonzalez

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers orchestrate three-team trade, take Bryce Young at No. 1; Seahawks move up for QB — Three-team trade with Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears

Jan. 26

Pro Football Focus (Marcus Mosher) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up for Will Levis, Raiders land C.J. Stroud — Anderson

Jan. 25

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) 2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s first-round predictions for 31 picks — Anderson

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line — Carter

Jan. 23

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bills, Giants land wide receivers in Round 1 — Carter

The Draft Network (Damian Parson) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Battle For QB1 Heating Up — Anderson

Jan. 22

Tankathon (staff) 2023 NFL Mock Draft — Carter

Draft Wire (Luke Easterling) 2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections after divisional round — Carter

Jan. 21

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers Trades Blow Up First Round — Carter

Jan. 20

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks — Anderson

Jan. 17

The Athletic (Dane Brugler) Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft 2023, 2.0: Two rounds, three trades for quarterbacks — Anderson

Athlon Sports (Bryan Fischer) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions — Wilson

Jan. 16

The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who’s QB1 Right Now? — Jones

CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson) 2023 NFL Draft: Colts, Raiders trade up for QBs; three passers off the board in first five picks — Anderson

Jan. 14

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) NFL Mock Draft 2023: Trade-tempted Bears take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 pick; Texans, Colts, Panthers clarify QB situations — Carter

Jan. 13

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders add protection for future QB; Cowboys, Packers add offensive playmakers — Anderson

Jan. 12

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears faced with big decision at No. 1 overall; three QBs taken in top five — Carter

Jan. 11

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up to pick Bryce Young at No. 1; Raiders reload at QB with Will Levis — Carter

Jan. 10

USA Today (Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz) NFL mock draft 2023: Where might Georgia, TCU stars land in first round? — Carter

Jan. 9

Pro Football Focus (Michael Renner) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs go in first round, including Colts trading up to No. 1 for Bryce Young — Anderson

Pro Football Network (James Fragoza) 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Select Jalen Carter First Overall, Quentin Johnston Goes in Top 10 — Anderson

