Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals reportedly moving on from DL coach Derrick LeBlanc

Jan 28, 2025, 8:04 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly moving on from defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

LeBlanc was among the many new faces that came aboard in 2023 under the new leadership of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

The coach was up against this past year with starters Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols going down with season-ending injuries in addition to rookie Darius Robinson’s slow roll due to a calf injury and the death of his mother.

Despite the injury issues up front, Arizona’s defensive line improved towards the back half of the season. A lot of that can be credited to Dante Stills, who finished the season with 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He was also the only Cardinals defensive tackle to crack the top 10 for run stop win rates at 38%.

RELATED STORIES

Veteran L.J. Collier in a bounce-back year wasn’t too far behind Stills with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. Roy Lopez also brought stability along the interior line, while Robinson got his feet wet in a six-game sample size.

But even with the improvement over the latter half of the year, the Cardinals still landed 20th in run stop win rate (30%) and 28th in pass rush win rate (33%).

Of the upgrades needed this offseason, defensive line and pass rusher are right up there at the top of the list.

Derrick LeBlanc the latest Cardinals assistant coaching departure

In addition to Arizona moving on from LeBlanc, the team will also need a new inside linebackers coach after Sam Siefkes was named Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator on Monday.

They aren’t the only Cardinals assistants mentioned this hiring cycle, either. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ open head-coaching job before the team landed on Ben Johnson.

The Bears also requested an interview with Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork for their then-open offensive coordinator role.

Offensive line coach Klayton Adams is also getting interest for the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator job under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Arizona Cardinals

Could the Cardinals next piece of their puzzle be suiting it up at the Senior Bowl this week?...

Tyler Drake

Is Cardinals’ next piece of their defensive puzzle at Senior Bowl?

There are some names standing out at the Senior Bowl who could provide a boost for the Cardinals defense in 2025 and beyond.

10 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly moved on from DL coach Derrick LeBlanc...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals reportedly moving on from DL coach Derrick LeBlanc

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly moving on from defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc after two seasons with the organization.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and Devin Fitzgerald during NFL game at State Farm Stadium ...

Tyler Drake

Devin Fitzgerald, son of Larry, receives offer from Arizona State

Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy College Prep wide receiver and son of Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, received an offer from Arizona State on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Cardinals LBs coach Sam Siefkes is being targeted for the open Virginia Tech DC job...

Tyler Drake

Virginia Tech hires Cardinals assistant for open DC job

Virginia Tech has hired former Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes as the program's new defensive coordinator.

2 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams for their open off...

Tyler Drake

Another Cardinals coach is gaining interest this hiring cycle, this time from the Cowboys

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reportedly has interest in Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams for Dallas' offensive coordinator position.

2 days ago

eagles, chiefs...

Associated Press

Super Bowl set: Chiefs to face Eagles in rematch from Arizona 2 years ago

The Chiefs will face a familiar foe in the Eagles, whom they beat two years ago at State Farm Stadium, at Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans.

3 days ago

Cardinals reportedly moving on from DL coach Derrick LeBlanc