Virginia Tech has hired former Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes as the program’s new defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

Siefkes just wrapped up his second season as Arizona’s linebackers coach where he worked closely with Kyzir White and Mack Wilson Sr. The two vets each turned in one of their best seasons as pros under Siefkes in 2024.

Before joining the Arizona’s ranks, Siefkes spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He served as the team’s defensive quality control coach in 2021 before moving to assistant linebackers coach the following year.

Siefkes also has prior college experience under his belt with stops at Wofford College (2018-2020) and UW-Platteville (2016-17). Both places he served as the teams’ defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

He worked as a defensive graduate assistant for Wisconsin in 2015 and was a quality control coach at Florida International the year prior.

Another Arizona coach mentioned this hiring cycle

Siefkes is the latest Cardinals assistant that’s been mentioned during the hiring cycle this offseason, joining offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork and offensive line coach Klayton Adams.

Follow @Tdrake4sports