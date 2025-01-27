New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reportedly has interest in Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for Dallas’ vacant offensive coordinator position, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Adams marks the third Cardinals coach to find his name in this year’s hiring cycle. Before the Chicago Bears landed on former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach, the franchise met with Arizona OC Drew Petzing. It marked Petzing’s first head-coaching interview of his NFL career.

Jones also reported this past Saturday that the Bears had requested an interview with Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork.

Adams has spent the past two seasons in Arizona as the team’s OL coach after coming aboard with head coach Jonathan Gannon and the new regime.

He’s been a big piece to the puzzle when it comes to developing young guys like Paris Johnson Jr. and Isaiah Adams and helping form some kind of consistency in the trenches despite injuries impacting the position.

A good example of that was running back James Conner’s second consecutive 1,000-yard season this past year. Only twice in his career has he hit that mark, both behind an Adams-led O-line.

As a team, the Cardinals finished the year seventh in rushing yards per game (144.2) and eighth in rushing scores (18).

For a team that is focused on physicality along the line of scrimmage and running the rock, Adams’ importance on Arizona’s coaching staff cannot be understated.

